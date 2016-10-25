  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Addict kills both parents in Taif

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |

JEDDAH: An ugly crime shocked the people of Taif, in the west of Saudi Arabia, after a young man, who used to take drugs, killed his parents using a knife.
Press spokesman for Makkah Police Col. Dr. Atti bin Atiyah Al-Qurashi said the unified operations center (911), received a call saying a man and a woman had been stabbed to death. Police criminal investigators were dispatched to the scene of the crime, and through preliminary procedures and examination, it became apparent that the deceased male was 59 years old, the wife was 48 years old and they both died as a result of stab wounds.
He confirmed that security patrol in Taif arrested a citizen who was 29 years old, and after collecting evidence it turned out that he was earlier imprisoned for taking drugs and alcohol, and that he had been admitted to hospital for treatment for a psychological ailment. He was referred to the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution for further investigation.
Sources revealed details of the crime that wasted the life of a man and his wife by their son in Al-Sheili neighborhood in Taif. Sources confirmed that the son, 29 years old, was arrested two years ago for ingratitude to his father. He was imprisoned in Massarah Prison in Taif, and suffers from a psychological condition because of using drugs. He was hospitalized in a psychological ward but he was released.
Sources confirmed that the man severed the heads of his parents and stabbed their bodies from their heads to their toes. When the man was arrested he didn’t seem to know about what happened, saying he woke up and found them dead.
A resident said the criminal killed his parents by a knife and has no connections to Daesh as was published on social media websites.
He added on YouTube that he knows the killer personally, and “he is a drug addict and has a psychological ailment. His father prayed with us in the mosque and later on we heard about the crime.”

