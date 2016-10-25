KSA boosts cooperation with Sweden

RIYADH: Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lovfen accompanied by a delegation arrived in the Kingdom on Saturday for talks with Saudi officials.

Lovfen was received at King Khaled International Airport by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Riyadh Region, and Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majid Al-Qassabi.

The Swedish delegation released a press release upon its arrival, saying that the two countries have agreed to strengthen cooperation at different levels.

According to the statement, the Swedish prime minister met with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, as well as with Deputy Premier and Minister of Interior, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Second Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense, Dr. Al-Qassabi and the head of the Human Rights Commission, Dr. Bandar Al-Ayban, as well as other senior Saudi officials.

“The Prime Minister and the King have exchanged viewpoints and means to consolidate bilateral relations, and discussed regional and international issues, including Yemen and Syria, challenges facing the region, the future of the Mideast peace process and how to strengthen the UN role to achieve international peace and security,” said the statement.

The Swedish premier showed interest in the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, which aims to achieve development and economic stability.

The two sides discussed establishing a joint Saudi-Swedish committee for economic and industrial cooperation, based on the general cooperation agreement between Sweden and the Kingdom that was signed in 2004, in order to push bilateral relations between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, and agreed to hold regular political deliberations on bilateral, regional and international issues, the statement added.

The Swedish prime minister and King Salman said they want to strengthen existing cooperation in a manner that serves the interest of both countries and their common interests in the best manner.

Lovfen expressed great appreciation for the warm hospitality accorded him and his delegation by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques during the visit.