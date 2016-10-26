King Salman: Saudi Arabia living a historic transformation through Vision 2030

RIYADH: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman stressed that Saudi Arabia is living a historic shift through its 2030 Vision which includes programs and initiatives for national shift to build a strong and solid economy depending on enhancing competitiveness and diversification of pillars of national economy.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques said that this goal requires sincere efforts and clear visions enabling the Saudi market to attract investments and improve its ability to compete with global economies.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques said, "We ... are able to meet this challenge ... and create an economic experience whose basis are quality and excellence.

This came in a speech delivered on the king's behalf by Minister of Trade and Investment Dr. Majid Al-Qassabi during a ceremony held by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality to honor winners of King Abdulaziz Quality Award at its third session, under the auspices of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.