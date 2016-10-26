  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi financial position strong despite pressure on liquidity: Al-Assaf

Business & Economy

Saudi financial position strong despite pressure on liquidity: Al-Assaf

Arab News |

Finance Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf. (File photo)

JEDDAH: Finance Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf has said Saudi Arabia’s financial position remains strong despite sharp drop in oil prices.
In speech during a financial stability seminar organized by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency and the Capital Market Authority on Tuesday in Riyadh, Al-Assaf said the Kingdom “is facing the domestic, economic, financial and global current challenges while enjoying a position of strength, whether at the financial or cash levels.”
"It has been more than two years since the sharp drop in oil prices — the main source of income for finance of the kingdom and the important component of its national economy — but despite that and with God's guidance, we have been able to maintain a good position in public finances, as we have been able to maintain the stability of government reserves as they are still high.
“The level of debt remains low. Our banks are still enjoying strong balance sheets and indicators of solid financial safety and will continue to do so, God willing,” he said.
Al-Assaf’s speech was reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
“The financial institutions maintain their flexibility, as our banks enjoy relatively high levels of capital adequacy and liquidity ratios, despite some pressure on liquidity at the system level in general,” he said.
Notwithstanding the Kingdom’s position of strength, Al-Assaf stressed the need “to periodically review our policies relating to financial stability and modernize the inefficient ones and action will enable us to adapt to the current domestic and global challenges.
“Indeed, several government agencies have taken several actions, including actions in the context of the tasks entrusted to them and their roles in achieving the 2030 vision and program of national transformation. These actions succeeded in reducing the pressure, which hampers economic growth,” he added.
The kingdom projects a budget deficit of $87 billion this year as a result of the fall in oil revenues, which still account for most of its income.
Among measures to cover the fiscal gap, Riyadh has drawn on its foreign reserves, issued domestic bonds and last week raised $17.5 billion in its first international bond offering.
Saudi banks’ loan-to-deposit ratio rose for the fifth consecutive month in August, reaching 90.8 percent, because of faster growth in credit relative to deposits, Riyadh’s Jadwa Investment said in a report this month.
Borrowing abroad also reduces the drain on the kingdom’s foreign reserves.
Official figures show those reserves declined to $562 billion in August from $732 billion at the end of 2014.
Saudi Arabia has taken a series of austerity measures, including subsidy cuts and reductions in government salaries. Earlier this year, it announced a wide-ranging plan to diversify its economy.
Al-Assaf and his Gulf counterparts were to meet in Riyadh later on Wednesday with International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde.
On Sunday, Saudi Oil Minister Khaled Al-Falih said the current cycle of falling crude prices is close to an end as market fundamentals improve.
Oil prices are hovering around $50 per barrel after hitting a 10-year low of less than $30 in January, down from a peak of more than $100 in mid-2014.

(Additional input from Agence France Presse)

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Toyota recalling nearly 6 million more Takata airbags

TOKYO Toyota said Wednesday it was recalling another 5 8 million Takata made airbags in a global...

Siemens builds partnerships to advance training in line with Saudi Vision 2030

Vision 2030 is providing the momentum to propel the nation Saudi Arabia toward a new era of...

Kingdom participates in Arab transport ministers meeting

Minister of Transport Sulaiman Al Hamdan led a delegation to the 57th meeting of the executive...

Mobily offers 10 times data for free

Mobily has made a strong offer on prepaid packages and data SIMs It offers free additional 90 GB...

Saudi Electricity Company raises Al-Qariya plant’s turbine efficiency

The Saudi Electricity Company SEC has revealed that the combined generation of Al Qariya plant...

Festive promotion: Prize chance with Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold Diamonds a major jewelry retailer is giving customers an opportunity to win big this...

Investcorp and 3i in $271m transaction

Investcorp a major provider and manager of alternative investment products states that it has...

Alabbar plans messaging app for Middle East

Billionaire Mohamed Alabbar plans a phone messaging service for the Middle East that aims to...

Banking shares boost Tadawul

JEDDAH Banking shares boosted Saudi stock market on Tuesday while the majority of other Gulf...

Top Singapore firm investing SR108m in Dammam airport

RIYADH Singapore s biggest ground handler at Changi Airport SATS is investing about SR108 million...

IEA increases green energy forecast after ‘turning point’ year

PARIS Government support and lower costs will power stronger than expected global growth in...

Venezuelan and Russia discuss joint action on oil prices

MOSCOW Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak have...

Rich countries may take lead in recession-proof debt project

LONDON Some of the world s most advanced economies may club together to sell growth linked bonds...

Failure of EU free trade deal would leave Canada stranded

OTTAWA The looming failure of free trade talks with the European Union would derail Canada s push...

Oman covering two-thirds of budget gap with foreign borrowing

MUSCAT Oman s government is covering between 60 and 70 percent of this year s budget deficit via...

German business climate hits 2-1/2 year high

BERLIN German business morale improved unexpectedly in October hitting its highest level in 2 1 2...

Around Arab News

Gingrich quarrels with TV host Megyn Kelly over Trump's behavior

NEW YORK In a heated television exchange Newt Gingrich told Fox News Channel host Megyn Kelly...

Young girl inserts coin into toy dispenser, gets pills instead

ROCHESTER United States A 7 year old girl who inserted coins into a toy dispenser at a pizzeria...

Schoolchildren among 26 dead in Syria raids: monitor

BEIRUT Lebanon Air strikes on Syria s rebel held Idlib province hit a school and the surrounding...

King James leads Cavs romp as Warriors crash

LOS ANGELES LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers in a season opening rout of the New York...

Warriors vow to bounce back after Spurs mauling

OAKLAND California Shellshocked Golden State Warriors players and coaches vowed to bounce back...

Chicago, Boston marathon winner Jeptoo banned for 4 years

GENEVA Former Chicago and Boston Marathon winner Rita Jeptoo had her doping ban doubled to four...

Initial Saudi Arabia to co-sponsor JCA SPL T20

JEDDAH Initial Saudi Arabia Ltd will be the co sponsor of the Saudi Premier League T20 2016...

13 Jewish terrorists charged for mocking Palestinian toddler’s death

JERUSALEM Prosecutors in Israel on Wednesday charged 13 people with inciting violence and...

Russia withdraws request for Syria-bound warships to refuel in Spain amid NATO objections

MADRID Russia has withdrawn a request for a carrier battle group to refuel in Spain s North...

Daesh militants 'shave beards’ as pressure builds on Mosul

KHAZIR Iraq Daesh group fighters were shaving their beards and changing hideouts in Mosul...

Taiwanese hostage freed by Somali pirates ate mice, scorpions

TAIPEI Taiwan Hostages were forced to eat mice scorpions and centipedes to survive during the...

Saudi financial position strong despite pressure on liquidity: Al-Assaf

JEDDAH Finance Minister Ibrahim Al Assaf has said Saudi Arabia s financial position remains...

Duterte tells Japan his China visit was just economics, blasts US

TOKYO Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sought to assure Japan on Tuesday that his high...

Pakistan city shuts down, mourns 61 killed at police academy

QUETTA Pakistan Pakistan s city of Quetta is in shutdown following a militant rampage at a police...

Toyota recalling nearly 6 million more Takata airbags

TOKYO Toyota said Wednesday it was recalling another 5 8 million Takata made airbags in a global...

Hadi government: Peace plan ‘must disarm Houthis’

JEDDAH The Yemeni government will not accept any peace plan that does not include disarming...