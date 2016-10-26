  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 33 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Russia withdraws request for Syria-bound warships to refuel in Spain amid NATO objections

World

Russia withdraws request for Syria-bound warships to refuel in Spain amid NATO objections

Reuters |

The British Royal Navy’s HMS Richmond (R) sails to escort the Russian Task Group, which includes the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov (L), as the Russian vessels transit to the Mediterranean Sea on Oct. 19, 2016. (British Defense News Imagery via AFP)

MADRID: Russia has withdrawn a request for a carrier battle group to refuel in Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said, after NATO allies criticized Madrid for assisting warships they believe could be used to target civilians in Syria.
“The Russian Embassy in Madrid has just informed us that it is withdrawing the request for permission for stopovers for these ships and these stopovers have therefore been canceled,” the ministry said.
The Russian Embassy in Spain also confirmed that Moscow had withdrawn the request, the RIA news agency reported.
It did not give a reason for the change of heart.
NATO is monitoring the eight-strong carrier battle group from northern Russia on its way to the eastern Mediterranean, where alliance officials fear it will launch fighter bombers to hit rebels in northwestern Syria early in November.
In Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg arlier said it was up to Spain to decide whether to refuel a Russian tanker traveling with the carrier battle group, but that NATO had expressed its concern to allies, including Madrid.
“We are concerned about the potential use of this carrier group to increase attacks against civilians in Aleppo,” Stoltenberg said, referring to the war-ravaged Syrian city where government forces are besieging its rebel-controlled eastern half. “All allies are aware of our concerns.”
British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon told reporters in Brussels that London would be “extremely concerned that any NATO member should consider assisting a Russian carrier group that might end up bombing Syrian civilians ... On the contrary, NATO should be standing together.”
Britain has raised concerns with Spain over the possible refueling of Russian warships on their way to Syria, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, adding that the situation was being monitored closely.
There was no immediate Russian comment on the matter.
Former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt, who leads the Liberal bloc in the European Parliament, said on Twitter: “Spain signed EU statement on Russian war crimes in Aleppo last week; today helps refuel fleet on way to commit more atrocities. Seriously?“
Spain granted permission for three Russian navy ships to dock in Ceuta several weeks ago, according to El Pais newspaper. It quoted Spanish diplomatic sources as saying permission would be revoked if Spain confirmed that the three ships were part of the Russian fleet headed for Syria.
The Foreign Ministry said Spain had been allowing Russian navy vessels to dock in Spanish ports for years, treating such requests on a case-by-case basis.
It was unclear on Wednesday whether any of the Russian ships would actually call in at Ceuta. The MarineTraffic web site showed the Osipov, a Russian cargo ship that is one of the fleet’s support vessels, had sailed well past Ceuta.
The naval group, which passed through the English Channel on Friday, is made up of Russia’s sole aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, as well as a nuclear-powered battle cruiser, two anti-submarine warships and four support vessels, likely escorted by submarines, according to NATO officials.
The naval deployment is carrying dozens of fighter bombers and helicopters and is expected to join around 10 other Russian vessels already off the Syrian coast, diplomats said.
Washington’s envoy to NATO said Russia was within its right to move vessels through international waters. But US Ambassador Douglas Lute raised concern that the aircraft carrier would be used to contribute to bombing of civilian targets around Aleppo.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Taiwanese hostage freed by Somali pirates ate mice, scorpions

TAIPEI Taiwan Hostages were forced to eat mice scorpions and centipedes to survive during the...

Duterte tells Japan his China visit was just economics, blasts US

TOKYO Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sought to assure Japan on Tuesday that his high...

Pakistan city shuts down, mourns 61 killed at police academy

QUETTA Pakistan Pakistan s city of Quetta is in shutdown following a militant rampage at a police...

Trump says Clinton policy on Syria would lead to World War III

DORAL FLORIDA US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Democrat...

Discrimination against Muslim businessman at yacht club

HARTFORD Connecticut A Muslim businessman and his wife are suing a Connecticut yacht club on...

Some Indonesians ‘joining pro-Daesh groups in Philippines’

JAKARTA Daesh supporters from Indonesia are traveling to join forces with their counterparts in...

‘Diabetes cure’ herbal medicine kills 4 in India

NEW DELHI A self styled doctor and three of his patients died in a south Indian village after...

Britain backs Heathrow airport expansion despite splits

LONDON The British government approved a new third runway at London s Heathrow airport on Tuesday...

France begins demolition of ‘Jungle’ migrant camp

CALAIS Workers escorted by scores of French police officers moved into the Jungle in Calais on...

The Mediterranean ‘three times more deadly than 2015’

GENEVA The death toll on the Mediterranean has nearly matched that of all last year with more...

British banker’s ‘torture’ video shown in court

HONG KONG A Hong Kong jury watched chilling video Tuesday of a British banker torturing an...

Somali militants kill 12 in northern Kenya

NAIROBI Kenya Militants from neighboring Somalia killed 12 people in an attack on non Muslims in...

Trump ‘to scrap Obamacare’ as costs to jump 25 percent

WASHINGTON Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to overturn President Barack Obama s signature health...

Maduro’s opponents flame Venezuela birther debate

CARACAS A birther debate in Venezuela is heating up as President Nicolas Maduro s opponents seek...

Outcry after noose put around neck of black student in Mississippi

WIGGINS Mississippi A rights group in the US state of Mississippi has demanded a federal hate...

Man on the run in US after killings, attempted decapitations

OKLAHOMA CITY Authorities have been hunting for more than 24 hours for an Oklahoma man they say...

Around Arab News

Russia withdraws request for Syria-bound warships to refuel in Spain amid NATO objections

MADRID Russia has withdrawn a request for a carrier battle group to refuel in Spain s North...

Daesh militants 'shave beards’ as pressure builds on Mosul

KHAZIR Iraq Daesh group fighters were shaving their beards and changing hideouts in Mosul...

Taiwanese hostage freed by Somali pirates ate mice, scorpions

TAIPEI Taiwan Hostages were forced to eat mice scorpions and centipedes to survive during the...

Saudi financial position strong despite pressure on liquidity: Al-Assaf

JEDDAH Finance Minister Ibrahim Al Assaf has said Saudi Arabia s financial position remains...

Duterte tells Japan his China visit was just economics, blasts US

TOKYO Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sought to assure Japan on Tuesday that his high...

Pakistan city shuts down, mourns 61 killed at police academy

QUETTA Pakistan Pakistan s city of Quetta is in shutdown following a militant rampage at a police...

Toyota recalling nearly 6 million more Takata airbags

TOKYO Toyota said Wednesday it was recalling another 5 8 million Takata made airbags in a global...

Hadi government: Peace plan ‘must disarm Houthis’

JEDDAH The Yemeni government will not accept any peace plan that does not include disarming...

16 bilateral agreements boost Riyadh-Astana ties

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev...

‘Collective punishment’ of Sunnis irks UN; Turkey threatens to launch Iraq operation

ERBIL The United Nations voiced concern on Tuesday that Kurdish authorities had forced 250...

King Salman: Saudi Arabia living a historic transformation through Vision 2030

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman stressed that Saudi Arabia is living a...

KSA boosts cooperation with Sweden

RIYADH Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lovfen accompanied by a delegation arrived in the Kingdom on...

Training stressed for improved Nitaqat to succeed

RIYADH Various sectors of the Kingdom have expressed optimism regarding the announced launching...

Addict kills both parents in Taif

JEDDAH An ugly crime shocked the people of Taif in the west of Saudi Arabia after a young man who...

KSA reinforces commitment to UN program against illicit arms

UNITED NATIONS The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said it stands by its commitment to the UN Programme...

US envoy and UBT rector discuss future collaboration

JEDDAH US Ambassador Joseph A Westphal met with University of Business and Technology UBT Rector...