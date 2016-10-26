  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices down 1%

Business & Economy

Oil prices down 1%

Reuters |

NEW YORK: Oil fell 1 percent on Wednesday on growing doubts that OPEC would cut production enough to drain a global glut, although prices bounced off session lows, with Brent returning above $50 a barrel after the US government reported a surprise drawdown in crude inventories.
US crude stockpiles fell 553,000 barrels last week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said, a result contrary to the 1.7 million-barrel build that analysts polled by Reuters had forecast.
Crude inventories in the world’s largest oil producer have fallen unexpectedly in seven of the past eight weeks, bucking the trend usually seen during autumn when stockpiles rise as refineries go into maintenance. A preliminary report on Tuesday from the American Petroleum Institute, a trade group, had suggested a build of 4.8 million barrels for the Oct. 21 week.
Oil prices pared losses after the EIA data, with US crude briefly trading in positive territory. But the rebound was limited by doubts about whether OPEC, which meets Nov. 30 in Vienna, will succeed in reducing a global crude glut.
Brent crude was down 75 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $50.04 a barrel by 1633 GMT. It fell as low as $49.65, its lowest since Sept. 30.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid 60 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $49.36. Its session low was $48.87, a trough since Oct. 4.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Equate may expand US dollar debt issue

DUBAI Kuwait s Equate Petrochemical is considering expanding its imminent US dollar debt issue to...

KSA austerity steps to complicate home ownership drive: JLL

RIYADH Saudi Arabia s austerity drive will pressure people s ability to buy their own homes and...

Tadawul: NCB shares rise 5%

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Tadawul All Share Index was flat Thursday as gains by the Kingdom s largest...

Middle East economies rise in ease of doing business rankings

JEDDAH A record 137 economies around the world have adopted key reforms that make it easier to...

Nissan-Renault eyes partnerships to develop new car technologies

YOKOHAMA Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Renault SA are open to partnerships with other companies to...

Audi quits Le Mans to focus on electric car racing

BERLIN Audi will end its involvement in the prestigious Le Mans sports car race next year after...

Boeing Q3 profit jumps; raises delivery and revenue outlook

WASHINGTON Boeing Co beat profit expectations in the third quarter despite declining revenue and...

Tata in race against time to save its global image

MUMBAI India s largest conglomerate Tata faces one of the most turbulent periods in its long...

OPEC production cut would have biggest impact from Feb. 2017

SINGAPORE As OPEC ministers prepare to meet in Vienna next month to thrash out a keenly...

Saipem cuts 800 more jobs as crisis drags on

MILAN Italian oil contractor Saipem will cut 800 more jobs across Europe in the next four years...

Iraq ready to cooperate on oil output deal

BAGHDAD Iraq told a top OPEC official on Tuesday it was ready to cooperate in reaching a deal on...

Apple iPhone sales fall but beat estimates

NEW YORK Apple Inc posted its third successive quarter of declining iPhone sales sending shares...

Kazakhstan relaunches giant Kashagan oil field

BISHKEK KYRGYSTAN As the world s major crude exporters have agreed to cut production to boost...

IMF chief: Saudi reforms are very welcome

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has begun a major policy shift to respond to low oil prices said...

Saudi financial position strong despite pressure on liquidity: Al-Assaf

JEDDAH Finance Minister Ibrahim Al Assaf has said Saudi Arabia s financial position remains...

Toyota recalling nearly 6 million more Takata airbags

TOKYO Toyota said Wednesday it was recalling another 5 8 million Takata made airbags in a global...

Around Arab News

Equate may expand US dollar debt issue

DUBAI Kuwait s Equate Petrochemical is considering expanding its imminent US dollar debt issue to...

KSA austerity steps to complicate home ownership drive: JLL

RIYADH Saudi Arabia s austerity drive will pressure people s ability to buy their own homes and...

Tadawul: NCB shares rise 5%

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Tadawul All Share Index was flat Thursday as gains by the Kingdom s largest...

Middle East economies rise in ease of doing business rankings

JEDDAH A record 137 economies around the world have adopted key reforms that make it easier to...

Oil prices down 1%

NEW YORK Oil fell 1 percent on Wednesday on growing doubts that OPEC would cut production enough...

Cholera in war-torn Yemen

INTERNATIONAL warnings including that of the World Health Organization of the emergence of cases...

Israel’s strategy to erase the word ‘Occupation’ and Palestine

RECENTLY the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization UNESCO voted to...

Education innovation in the Mideast

Supporting the millions of newly displaced people of the Middle East demands resources far beyond...

Nissan-Renault eyes partnerships to develop new car technologies

YOKOHAMA Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Renault SA are open to partnerships with other companies to...

Audi quits Le Mans to focus on electric car racing

BERLIN Audi will end its involvement in the prestigious Le Mans sports car race next year after...

Boeing Q3 profit jumps; raises delivery and revenue outlook

WASHINGTON Boeing Co beat profit expectations in the third quarter despite declining revenue and...

Tata in race against time to save its global image

MUMBAI India s largest conglomerate Tata faces one of the most turbulent periods in its long...

Demographics and development

Achieving the ambitious Sustainable Development Goals which aim to end poverty boost shared...

The uninvited guest in US election

Many unorthodox things have taken place in the 2016 race for the White House but Russia is...

Daesh militants abduct, kill 30 Afghan civilians

KABUL Militants linked to Daesh terrorists abducted and killed around 30 civilians including...

Pakistani militants worked with Daesh on police attack

ISLAMABAD A major Pakistani militant group worked with Daesh to carry out a huge raid on a police...