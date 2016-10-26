Washington welcomes Qatar’s anti-Daesh steps

DOHA: The United States on Wednesday praised Qatar’s role in the fight against the Daesh group and its “positive efforts” to deny the extremists funds.

A senior Treasury Department official, Daniel Glaser, is in Qatar and has held talks with Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani on the issue, the statement released by the US embassy added. Washington’s public backing comes just weeks after leaked e-mails alleged that presidential frontrunner Hillary Clinton believed Qatar was “providing clandestine financial and logistic support” to Daesh.

“Glaser discussed the Government of Qatar’s recent positive efforts to counter terrorist financing with Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser,” the statement from the embassy said.

“The United States Government enjoys a close and ongoing relationship with the Government of Qatar in combating terrorist financing and supports Qatar’s efforts to deny terrorist financiers access to its financial system.

“The United States appreciates Qatar’s role as a coalition partner in the fight against Daesh.”

Qatar has long been accused by some in the West of funding radical groups, charges Doha has repeatedly denied.

Despite the continuing concerns, Doha and Washington remain firm allies.

Qatar is home to the Al-Udeid airbase, which houses some 10,000 US troops. It is the largest US airbase outside of America.

Last month, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani made a “working visit” to California.