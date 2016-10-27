KSA wants IPU meeting to discuss state sovereignty

JEDDAH: Shoura Council will take part in the meetings of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) currently in session in Geneva. Headed by Deputy Speaker of the Council Mohammed bin Amin Jaffery, the Saudi delegation also includes Saleh bin Eid Al-Hussaini and Amal bint Salamah Al-Shaman.

An emergency item was included on the agenda of the assembly presented by the Kingdom on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) titled “Role of parliaments in protecting the principle of state sovereignty and immunity from being subject to national jurisdiction of any country as adoption of unilateral legislation leads to undermine this principle, which is seen as a violation of the principles of international law and contrary to the international treaties and the Charter of the United Nations.”