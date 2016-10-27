  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

US doctors visit Saudi clinics in Zaatari refugee camp

A delegation of US doctors pays a visit to a Saudi specialized clinic at the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan. (SPA)

MAFRAQ, Jordan: US doctors, who are members of the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) and the Free Syria Foundation (FSF), paid a field visit to the Saudi specialized clinics in Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, where they were briefed on the medical services offered to the Syrian refugees there.
The medical delegation, headed by Mohammed Al-Hariri and Michele Krobinski, included members of the two teams who praised the outstanding level of services offered at the Saudi Specialized Clinics.
They also commended the outstanding facilities provided by the Saudi National Campaign to all clinics’ departments and to the ancillary service centers, such as laboratory, radiology center and pharmacy, which contain excellent medical equipment and specialized medical staff.
The delegation was given detailed explanation about the work performed by doctors in the Saudi clinics, the work mechanism and the efforts exerted to alleviate the pain of the Syrian refugees living under difficult conditions.
The director of the clinics, Dr. Hamid Al-Mufalani, pointed out that "this visit comes within the participatory and cooperative framework that the Saudi National Campaign seeks to achieve in collaboration with international and regional organizations working in this domain. These efforts aim to achieve the best possible results for our Syrian brothers, to help them enjoy good health despite the difficult conditions they endure."
The regional director of the Saudi National Campaign for support to Syrians, Badr bin Abdul Rahman Al-Samhan, stressed the importance of strengthening relations with medical authorities in the field of relief to improve the process of providing distinctive medical services for Syrian refugees.
Al-Samhan said that the "sound guidance of the government of King Salman emphasizes the need to improve the humanitarian level, with focus on the medical aspect, a matter that prompted medical organizations working in the humanitarian field to carry out continuous visits and medical training for the Saudi specialized clinics, to exchange experience and strengthen relations in the field of humanitarian service."
At the same time, Al-Samhan welcomed all organizations working in this field and urged them to pay more such visits in order to achieve better services and promote humanitarian work.

