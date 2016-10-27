King reiterates Saudi support for Syrians

RIYADH: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman met with Riad Hijab, the general coordinator of the Supreme Commission for Negotiations of the Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, and members of the commission at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The king confirmed Saudi Arabia’s support to the Syrian people to achieve their aspirations, ease their sufferings and help them overcome their current crisis. King Salman also emphasized the support of the Kingdom in reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis in accordance with the Geneva 1 statement.

The meeting also discussed the latest developments in Syria.

Hijab expressed thanks and appreciation to the king for the support and stand of Saudi Arabia and its role in supporting the Syrian people. The commission said in its statement that the king praised the role of the commission and its comprehensive vision for a political solution based on United Nation resolutions.

The statement said the talks discussed the deteriorating situation in Syria and the crimes the Syrian people face from the Assad regime, Russia and Iranian sectarian militias. The meeting also discussed the conditions of the Syrian citizens in the Kingdom, as visitors and residents, in terms of education, medical treatment and the possibility of exempting them from any relevant fees in addition to granting them work permits.