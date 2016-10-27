King Salman praises Vision 2030, says challenges will be met

RIYADH: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman said that the Kingdom is undergoing a historic change through its Vision 2030 and praised its programs and initiatives aimed at creating a national shift and building a strong economy based on strong market competitiveness and diversification of the country’s economy.



The king said that these goals require real efforts to empower the Saudi market to enable it to attract foreign investment and to compete with global economies.

"We are able to meet this challenge and create an economic experience based on quality and excellence," the king said in a statement read on his behalf by Majid Al-Qassabi, minister of trade and investment, at a ceremony held by the Saudi Standards Metrology and Quality Organization to honor the winners of the third edition of King Abdulaziz Quality Award.

“It is my pleasure to celebrate this success with the Saudi citizens, and it is a matter of even greater happiness that the award carried the name of the founding father, King Abdul Aziz (may his soul rest in peace) who has been keen on building a modern country that considers human development an essential part of building the state,” the king’s statement said.

The country has adopted new mechanisms in the field of administration, and in order to boost development, the Kingdom has launched a number of programs that will improve government performance.

“One of these initiatives includes the King Abdul Aziz Quality Award, which motivates people to achieve institutional quality and excellent standards.

“I am delighted by the variety of services offered by the institutions that won King Abdul Aziz Award. Obviously, quality is not limited to investment activities but includes services in the field of education, health and technology,” concluded the king's statement.

Saad Al-Kasabi, governor of Saudi Standards Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) and secretary general of King Abdulaziz Quality Award, said the Kingdom has been keen, from the very beginning of its existence, starting with the reign of its founder, King Abdulaziz, to keep up to date with global developments and to adopt an institutional structure based on professional standards in different areas.

“In light of this vision, it was important to develop quality methodologies and set organizational excellence standards to develop government performance and promote economic growth,” Al-Kasabi said, adding that the award idea was introduced exactly for that purpose. Al-Kasabi expressed gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for his support of the event and added that on the sidelines of the ceremony, the General Secretariat of King Abdul Aziz Award held the first Symposium on Quality and Institutional Excellence that sheds light of 16 different global experiences from nine countries.