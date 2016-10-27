  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman praises Vision 2030, says challenges will be met

Saudi Arabia

King Salman praises Vision 2030, says challenges will be met

ARAB NEWS |

Minister of Trade and Investment Majid Al-Qassabi hands out an award to SASO Gov. Saad Al-Kasabi at the King Abdul Aziz Quality Award ceremony. (SPA)

RIYADH: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman said that the Kingdom is undergoing a historic change through its Vision 2030 and praised its programs and initiatives aimed at creating a national shift and building a strong economy based on strong market competitiveness and diversification of the country’s economy.

The king said that these goals require real efforts to empower the Saudi market to enable it to attract foreign investment and to compete with global economies.
"We are able to meet this challenge and create an economic experience based on quality and excellence," the king said in a statement read on his behalf by Majid Al-Qassabi, minister of trade and investment, at a ceremony held by the Saudi Standards Metrology and Quality Organization to honor the winners of the third edition of King Abdulaziz Quality Award.
“It is my pleasure to celebrate this success with the Saudi citizens, and it is a matter of even greater happiness that the award carried the name of the founding father, King Abdul Aziz (may his soul rest in peace) who has been keen on building a modern country that considers human development an essential part of building the state,” the king’s statement said.
The country has adopted new mechanisms in the field of administration, and in order to boost development, the Kingdom has launched a number of programs that will improve government performance.
“One of these initiatives includes the King Abdul Aziz Quality Award, which motivates people to achieve institutional quality and excellent standards.
“I am delighted by the variety of services offered by the institutions that won King Abdul Aziz Award. Obviously, quality is not limited to investment activities but includes services in the field of education, health and technology,” concluded the king's statement.
Saad Al-Kasabi, governor of Saudi Standards Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) and secretary general of King Abdulaziz Quality Award, said the Kingdom has been keen, from the very beginning of its existence, starting with the reign of its founder, King Abdulaziz, to keep up to date with global developments and to adopt an institutional structure based on professional standards in different areas.
“In light of this vision, it was important to develop quality methodologies and set organizational excellence standards to develop government performance and promote economic growth,” Al-Kasabi said, adding that the award idea was introduced exactly for that purpose. Al-Kasabi expressed gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for his support of the event and added that on the sidelines of the ceremony, the General Secretariat of King Abdul Aziz Award held the first Symposium on Quality and Institutional Excellence that sheds light of 16 different global experiences from nine countries.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

King reiterates Saudi support for Syrians

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman met with Riad Hijab the general coordinator...

Saudi forces foil another Houthi attack near Jazan

JEDDAH The Yemeni government on Wednesday reiterated it did not receive any peace plan from the...

IMF endorses Saudi policy shift to tackle low oil prices

JEDDAH International Monetary Fund IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Wednesday welcomed...

US doctors visit Saudi clinics in Zaatari refugee camp

MAFRAQ Jordan US doctors who are members of the Syrian American Medical Society SAMS and the Free...

How a slum became a serene neighborhood in Madinah

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman inaugurated a project to develop and improve the...

KSA wants IPU meeting to discuss state sovereignty

JEDDAH Shoura Council will take part in the meetings of the General Assembly of the Inter...

Sudanese conjoined twins to be separated on Saturday in Riyadh

RIYADH Sudanese conjoined twins who were flown to Riyadh from Khartoum will be separated here by...

16 bilateral agreements boost Riyadh-Astana ties

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev...

King Salman: Saudi Arabia living a historic transformation through Vision 2030

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman stressed that Saudi Arabia is living a...

KSA boosts cooperation with Sweden

RIYADH Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lovfen accompanied by a delegation arrived in the Kingdom on...

Training stressed for improved Nitaqat to succeed

RIYADH Various sectors of the Kingdom have expressed optimism regarding the announced launching...

Addict kills both parents in Taif

JEDDAH An ugly crime shocked the people of Taif in the west of Saudi Arabia after a young man who...

KSA reinforces commitment to UN program against illicit arms

UNITED NATIONS The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said it stands by its commitment to the UN Programme...

US envoy and UBT rector discuss future collaboration

JEDDAH US Ambassador Joseph A Westphal met with University of Business and Technology UBT Rector...

Women showcase talent on YouTube and in the TV industry

JEDDAH A media revolution is taking place and many women have been making waves on YouTube and in...

Terrorists gun down 2 cops in Dammam

JEDDAH Two Saudi security personnel were shot dead on Tuesday morning after they came under heavy...

Around Arab News

King reiterates Saudi support for Syrians

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman met with Riad Hijab the general coordinator...

Saudi forces foil another Houthi attack near Jazan

JEDDAH The Yemeni government on Wednesday reiterated it did not receive any peace plan from the...

IMF endorses Saudi policy shift to tackle low oil prices

JEDDAH International Monetary Fund IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Wednesday welcomed...

Airstrikes snuff out lives of 22 schoolchildren in Syrian city

UNITED NATIONS UNITED STATES Air strikes that hit a school in Syria s rebel held Idlib province...

King Salman praises Vision 2030, says challenges will be met

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman said that the Kingdom is undergoing a...

US doctors visit Saudi clinics in Zaatari refugee camp

MAFRAQ Jordan US doctors who are members of the Syrian American Medical Society SAMS and the Free...

How a slum became a serene neighborhood in Madinah

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman inaugurated a project to develop and improve the...

KSA wants IPU meeting to discuss state sovereignty

JEDDAH Shoura Council will take part in the meetings of the General Assembly of the Inter...

Sudanese conjoined twins to be separated on Saturday in Riyadh

RIYADH Sudanese conjoined twins who were flown to Riyadh from Khartoum will be separated here by...

Al-Khozama, NCB sign SR1.3 billion funding facility

Al Khozama Management Company Saudi Arabia s major hospitality and property management company...

Oman Air Cargo wins top accolade

Oman Air Cargo has been awarded Best Cargo Airline for Valuable Goods North and East at the India...

Bahri wins Ship Owner/Operator of the Year award

Adding another honor to its growing list of achievements in 2016 Bahri a global leader in...

Portuguese restaurant opens in Riyadh

Confeitaria Nacional a Portuguese restaurant opened in Riyadh on Oct 19 The event was attended by...

LG sheds light on innovation in line with Vision 2030

LG Electronics LG one of the most prominent global electronics companies has embarked on...

CMA participates in IOSCO’s board meeting in Hong Kong

The CMA Capital Market Authority participated in the International Organization of Securities...

Adele says ‘Hello’ to Hillary’s side

MIAMI Hillary Clinton took time off from storming the campaign trail in the key state of Florida...