Afghan spy agency confirms Al-Qaeda leaders killed in strikes

KABUL: Afghanistan’s spy agency on Thursday confirmed that two top Al-Qaeda leaders in the country were killed in a drone attack, in a significant blow to the militant group.

“Faruq Al-Qahtani, Bilal Al-Utabi and a third member of the group were killed in a coalition strike in... Kunar province,” the National Directorate of Security said in a statement. “The strike was carried out in coordination with NDS.”