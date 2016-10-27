EU approves new Syria sanctions, targets 10 top officials

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Thursday added 10 top Syrian officials to its sanctions blacklist for their role in the “violent repression” of the civilian population.
“The persons... include high-ranking military officials and senior figures linked to the regime,” who will now face travel bans and asset freezes, it said in a statement.
The names of those targeted will be released in due course.
