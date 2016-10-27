  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 54 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Putin says US “hysteria” over Russia is election ploy

World

Putin says US “hysteria” over Russia is election ploy

Reuters |

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia. (Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev via Reuters)

KRASNAYA POLYANA, RUSSIA: President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused American politicians of whipping up hysteria about a mythical Russian threat as a ploy to distract voters from their own failings in the run-up to the US presidential election.
Putin, addressing an audience of foreign policy experts gathered in southern Russia, repeatedly lashed out at the Obama administration, saying it did not keep its word on Syria, did not honor deals, and had falsely accused Moscow of all manner of sins.
The US government has formally accused Russia of a campaign of cybertattacks against Democratic Party organizations, while Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton has accused Republican rival Donald Trump of being a Putin “puppet.”
Putin said he found it hard to believe that anyone seriously thought Moscow was capable of influencing the Nov. 8 election.
“Hysteria has been whipped up,” said Putin.
He said that was a ruse to cover up for the fact that the US political elite had nothing to say about serious issues such as the country’s national debt or gun control.

US IS “GREAT POWER”
“It’s much simpler to distract people with so-called Russian hackers, spies, and agents of influence. Does anyone really think that Russia could influence the American people’s choice in any way? Is America a banana republic or what? America is a great power.”
In Washington, White House spokesman Josh Earnest dismissed Putin’s remarks as predictable and said the United States stood by its hacking allegations.
“There’s nothing that President Putin had to say today that I find particularly surprising or that in any way undermines the president’s confidence in the analysis that’s been released by the Department of Homeland Security and the intelligence community,” said Earnest.
Russian state TV and some of his past comments have suggested the Russian leader favors Trump, but Putin said he did not back any candidate in the US election and was ready to work with any new US president and to discuss any issue.
Asked about Trump, whom he once described as “very talented,” Putin said the Republican candidate was deliberately adopting a showy style because he wanted to get his message across and that he represented ordinary voters fed up with the US political elite.
“He has chosen a method to get through to voters’ hearts,” said Putin. “He behaves extravagantly of course, we see this, but I think there’s a reason for this.”
Putin dismissed suggestions by some politicians in the West that Russia is poised to attack another country or intervene elsewhere in the Middle East apart from Syria.
Such talk was designed to exaggerate the threat that Russia posed, he said, in order for certain countries to secure higher military spending and talk up their own importance.
He said Russia was not planning to attack anyone.
But he made clear Russia was in Syria for the long haul and intended to clear the city of Aleppo of what he called “a nest of terrorists,” while trying to minimize civilian casualties.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Man shot dead by police outside US embassy in Kenya

NAIROBI A man was shot and killed by Kenyan police outside the US embassy in the capital Nairobi...

India expels Pakistani embassy staffer over espionage charge

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s Foreign Ministry on Thursday said India was expelling a Pakistani diplomat...

EU approves new Syria sanctions, targets 10 top officials

BRUSSELS The European Union on Thursday added 10 top Syrian officials to its sanctions blacklist...

Afghan spy agency confirms Al-Qaeda leaders killed in strikes

KABUL Afghanistan s spy agency on Thursday confirmed that two top Al Qaeda leaders in the country...

Daesh militants abduct, kill 30 Afghan civilians

KABUL Militants linked to Daesh terrorists abducted and killed around 30 civilians including...

Pakistani militants worked with Daesh on police attack

ISLAMABAD A major Pakistani militant group worked with Daesh to carry out a huge raid on a police...

25 migrants dead in rubber boat in the Mediterranean

ROME Twenty five migrants were found dead in the bottom of a rubber boat in the Mediterranean aid...

‘Safety audit was conducted recently’ at deadly Aussie park

SYDNEY A water ride that killed four people at an Australian amusement park in one of the world s...

Fire breaks out in Calais ‘Jungle’ camp as demolition ramps up

CALAIS France Fresh fires broke out Wednesday in the Jungle on the second day of operations to...

Buhari wants to borrow $30bn

ABUJA Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has requested lawmakers to approve a plan to obtain 30...

Gambia joins queue to quit ICC

DAKAR The Gambia has become the latest African nation to announce its withdrawal from the...

Hong Kong murder accused Jutting ‘deeply addicted to cocaine’

HONG KONG British banker Rurik Jutting who is accused of murdering two Indonesian women in his...

Myanmar refugees return after decades in Thai camps

BANGKOK Sixty five war refugees returned to Myanmar on Wednesday from Thai border camps the...

Venezuela faces political stalemate

CARACAS Opposition supporters headed to rallies around Venezuela on Wednesday against unpopular...

Mosquito army to be released in Zika fight in Brazil, Colombia

LONDON Scientists are planning to release an army of millions of modified mosquitoes in areas of...

California man charged with threatening to kill Muslims

LOS ANGELES A California man has been charged with making terrorist threats against a Muslim...

Around Arab News

Putin says US “hysteria” over Russia is election ploy

KRASNAYA POLYANA RUSSIA President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused American politicians of...

Protecting hard-won peace

This refers to media reports about growing protests in northern Sri Lanka over the police killing...

Kingdom’s continued progress

This refers to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques assertion that Saudi Arabia is undergoing...

Four Iranian arms shipments to Yemen stopped: US admiral

DUBAI Warships from the US Navy and allied nations have intercepted four weapons shipments from...

Man shot dead by police outside US embassy in Kenya

NAIROBI A man was shot and killed by Kenyan police outside the US embassy in the capital Nairobi...

India expels Pakistani embassy staffer over espionage charge

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s Foreign Ministry on Thursday said India was expelling a Pakistani diplomat...

EU approves new Syria sanctions, targets 10 top officials

BRUSSELS The European Union on Thursday added 10 top Syrian officials to its sanctions blacklist...

Afghan spy agency confirms Al-Qaeda leaders killed in strikes

KABUL Afghanistan s spy agency on Thursday confirmed that two top Al Qaeda leaders in the country...

WWE — (3/4 November 2016, Riyadh)

http www ticketmaster ae event wwe live riyadh 2016 tickets 5087 1 1 http www ticketmaster ae...

US Treasury Secretary says 9/11 law could have ‘serious implications’ for shared US-Gulf interests

RIYADH A US law allowing victims of the September 11 2001 attacks to sue Saudi Arabia could have...

King reiterates Saudi support for Syrians

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman met with Riad Hijab the general coordinator...

Saudi forces foil another Houthi attack near Jazan

JEDDAH The Yemeni government on Wednesday reiterated it did not receive any peace plan from the...

IMF endorses Saudi policy shift to tackle low oil prices

JEDDAH International Monetary Fund IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Wednesday welcomed...

Airstrikes snuff out lives of 22 schoolchildren in Syrian city

UNITED NATIONS UNITED STATES Air strikes that hit a school in Syria s rebel held Idlib province...

King Salman praises Vision 2030, says challenges will be met

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman said that the Kingdom is undergoing a...

US doctors visit Saudi clinics in Zaatari refugee camp

MAFRAQ Jordan US doctors who are members of the Syrian American Medical Society SAMS and the Free...