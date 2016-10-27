Kingdom’s continued progress

This refers to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ assertion that Saudi Arabia is undergoing historic changes, “King Salman praises Vision 2030, says challenges will be met.” (Oct. 27).

The king, in his speech read out by Minister of Trade and Investment Majid Al-Qassabi, rightly said that the Kingdom has been able to meet the challenges of attracting foreign investment and compete with global economies. He said, “We are able to meet this challenge and create an economic experience based on quality and excellence.”

Anybody keenly observing the changes taking place here will testify that there has been a lot of improvements in many sectors and ministries and officials have become much more active than before. Saudi Arabia is in fact the most stable country in the region in terms of financial and military strength. The wind of change sweeping the region has not affected the Kingdom. In fact, the Kingdom has become more proactive in containing the designs of troublemakers in the region, especially Iran, which is trying to destabilize the region by instigating and arming Houthis to launch attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Violence and chaos in Syria, Iraq and Yemen have caused instability in the region and Iran is responsible for that, but its moves have been countered by timely and strong action by Saudi Arabia in Yemen.

The international community should realize the role being played by Saudi Arabia to maintain stability in the region and back its efforts by isolating the powers that are trying to create chaos in the region.

We hope and pray that Kingdom continues to enjoy progress and prosperity and at the same time remains a stable and strong country in the region.