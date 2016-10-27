  • Search form

  Protecting hard-won peace

Letters

Protecting hard-won peace

Ajith Perera, Dammam |

This refers to media reports about growing protests in northern Sri Lanka over the police killing of two Tamil university students at a checkpoint.
Shops, banks and other offices were closed across the war-ravaged Jaffna peninsula last Tuesday and public transport was halted during the major protest against the shootings.
Politicians and the general public on both sides of the ethnic divide in Sri Lanka should act with restraint in dealing with the situation. The shootings have hiked tensions in the north where residents suffered years of harassment during the decades-long conflict.
The Colombo government must not make the mistake of taking the situation in the North lightly. Politicians’ irresponsible utterances and actions are fraught with the danger of causing more violence.
Law-abiding citizens in the north ​should learn from the mistakes of the Tamil political leaders who created conditions for terrorism in the 1970s and 1980s.
Sri Lanka’s new government has managed to make progress in regaining what it believes to be its rightful place in the international community, since taking power in January 2015.
International pressure was key in bringing Sri Lanka where it is today and will remain crucial to achieving accountability​ for war-time incidents​ — the basic prerequisite to achieving reconciliation and a lasting peace. However, recent protests have caused fresh concern over the commitment of political parties to a negotiated political settlement.
All efforts must be made to protect Sri Lanka’s hard-won peace and accelerate the island’s economic recovery.
Foreign governments, particularly the US and the UK, must maintain pressure on the Sri Lankan government and Tamil parliamentarians to forge a serious path to achieve justice.

