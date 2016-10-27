  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 61 defendants in India-based call center scam charged in US

World

61 defendants in India-based call center scam charged in US

ERIC TUCKER | AP |

Assistant Attorney General Leslie R. Caldwell, center, speaks in a news conference at the US Justice Department in Washington on Thursday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON: It can be a frightening call to get — and it’s a familiar one for many thousands of Americans.
Callers posing as tax and immigration agents are threatening arrest, deportation or other punishment unless money is sent to help clear up what they say is a deportation warrant or to cover supposedly unpaid income taxes.
The government says it’s a scam that’s tricked at least 15,000 people into shelling out more than $300 million.
In a first-of-its kind nationwide takedown, the Justice Department announced charges Thursday against 61 defendants in the United States and abroad in connection with call center operations based in India. As agents fanned out across the country to make arrests, officials in Washington said they wanted to alert the public that the calls are all part of a scam.
“The US government does not operate in this manner,” said Assistant Attorney General Leslie Caldwell, head of the Justice Department’s criminal division. “We never demand that money be loaded onto prepaid cards. US government agencies do not demand immediate payments to avoid deportation or arrest.”
The indictment, which was issued last week in Houston, charges the defendants — which include five call centers — with crimes including wire fraud, money laundering and false impersonation of an officer of the United States. Authorities served nine warrants in eight states and arrested 20 people in the international fraud and money-laundering investigation.
Though the calls would seem to be obviously bogus, officials say that savvy and successful individuals have been duped, too. The callers would use information about their victims they learned through the Internet to present a facade of authenticity, and the number that appeared on a caller ID seemed to come from a legitimate US government agency.
The extorted funds would then be laundered through wire transfers or prepaid debit cards.
Among the victims: an elderly San Diego woman who forked over $12,300 after she was threatened with arrest if she didn’t pay a penalty for fictitious tax violations.
“The scammers in this case and so many like it are convincing. They are menacing and they are ruthless in their pursuit of their victims,” said Bruce Foucart of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. “They convey authority that leaves their victims terrified.”
In a separate but similar call center scam, authorities in India said earlier this month that they had arrested 70 people and were questioning hundreds more.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Putin says US “hysteria” over Russia is election ploy

KRASNAYA POLYANA RUSSIA President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused American politicians of...

Man shot dead by police outside US embassy in Kenya

NAIROBI A man was shot and killed by Kenyan police outside the US embassy in the capital Nairobi...

India expels Pakistani embassy staffer over espionage charge

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s Foreign Ministry on Thursday said India was expelling a Pakistani diplomat...

EU approves new Syria sanctions, targets 10 top officials

BRUSSELS The European Union on Thursday added 10 top Syrian officials to its sanctions blacklist...

Afghan spy agency confirms Al-Qaeda leaders killed in strikes

KABUL Afghanistan s spy agency on Thursday confirmed that two top Al Qaeda leaders in the country...

Daesh militants abduct, kill 30 Afghan civilians

KABUL Militants linked to Daesh terrorists abducted and killed around 30 civilians including...

Pakistani militants worked with Daesh on police attack

ISLAMABAD A major Pakistani militant group worked with Daesh to carry out a huge raid on a police...

25 migrants dead in rubber boat in the Mediterranean

ROME Twenty five migrants were found dead in the bottom of a rubber boat in the Mediterranean aid...

‘Safety audit was conducted recently’ at deadly Aussie park

SYDNEY A water ride that killed four people at an Australian amusement park in one of the world s...

Fire breaks out in Calais ‘Jungle’ camp as demolition ramps up

CALAIS France Fresh fires broke out Wednesday in the Jungle on the second day of operations to...

Buhari wants to borrow $30bn

ABUJA Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has requested lawmakers to approve a plan to obtain 30...

Gambia joins queue to quit ICC

DAKAR The Gambia has become the latest African nation to announce its withdrawal from the...

Hong Kong murder accused Jutting ‘deeply addicted to cocaine’

HONG KONG British banker Rurik Jutting who is accused of murdering two Indonesian women in his...

Myanmar refugees return after decades in Thai camps

BANGKOK Sixty five war refugees returned to Myanmar on Wednesday from Thai border camps the...

Venezuela faces political stalemate

CARACAS Opposition supporters headed to rallies around Venezuela on Wednesday against unpopular...

Mosquito army to be released in Zika fight in Brazil, Colombia

LONDON Scientists are planning to release an army of millions of modified mosquitoes in areas of...

Around Arab News

Saudi airports need better management

About two weeks ago a report was issued that classified world s airports into different...

Mixed UK messages deepen EU rift

In the hours before Theresa May stepped to the podium in Birmingham earlier this month to lay out...

61 defendants in India-based call center scam charged in US

WASHINGTON It can be a frightening call to get and it s a familiar one for many thousands of...

Apple revamps computer line with new MacBook Pro, adds touch screen keys

CUPERTINO CALIFORNIA Apple Inc unveiled a revamped MacBook Pro on Thursday adding a fingerprint...

Putin says US “hysteria” over Russia is election ploy

KRASNAYA POLYANA RUSSIA President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused American politicians of...

Protecting hard-won peace

This refers to media reports about growing protests in northern Sri Lanka over the police killing...

Kingdom’s continued progress

This refers to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques assertion that Saudi Arabia is undergoing...

Four Iranian arms shipments to Yemen stopped: US admiral

DUBAI Warships from the US Navy and allied nations have intercepted four weapons shipments from...

Man shot dead by police outside US embassy in Kenya

NAIROBI A man was shot and killed by Kenyan police outside the US embassy in the capital Nairobi...

India expels Pakistani embassy staffer over espionage charge

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s Foreign Ministry on Thursday said India was expelling a Pakistani diplomat...

EU approves new Syria sanctions, targets 10 top officials

BRUSSELS The European Union on Thursday added 10 top Syrian officials to its sanctions blacklist...

Afghan spy agency confirms Al-Qaeda leaders killed in strikes

KABUL Afghanistan s spy agency on Thursday confirmed that two top Al Qaeda leaders in the country...

WWE — (3/4 November 2016, Riyadh)

http www ticketmaster ae event wwe live riyadh 2016 tickets 5087 1 1 http www ticketmaster ae...

US Treasury Secretary says 9/11 law could have ‘serious implications’ for shared US-Gulf interests

RIYADH A US law allowing victims of the September 11 2001 attacks to sue Saudi Arabia could have...

King reiterates Saudi support for Syrians

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman met with Riad Hijab the general coordinator...

Saudi forces foil another Houthi attack near Jazan

JEDDAH The Yemeni government on Wednesday reiterated it did not receive any peace plan from the...