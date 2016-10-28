Gulf ministers to finalize VAT deal

RIYADH: Gulf finance ministers were expected to finalize a deal Thursday on value added tax and have also approved excise levies, Saudi Arabia’s minister said after regional talks with the International Monetary Fund.

The taxes are a response by crude-exporting Gulf nations to a plunge in oil prices.

In June, the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) six members agreed on the VAT, a five-percent levy on certain goods to take effect in 2018.

“Hopefully tomorrow we’ll put the final touches on that issue in our meeting as finance ministers,” Saudi Finance Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf told reporters.

“We also approved excise taxes. So we have already taken important steps in that direction” of taxation, he said.

Al-Assaf spoke after chairing talks between his Gulf counterparts and central bank governors with Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

Revenue-raising measures including excise and value added taxes are among the IMF’s recommendations for Gulf states adjusting their economies to lower crude prices which have slowed regional growth.

“All the GCC countries have started strong reforms in response to that new situation,” Lagarde said at the same press conference.

They have increased energy prices, begun to control the public sector wage bill, and most have reduced capital spending.

“More will be needed,” Lagarde said.

Oil prices are hovering around $50 per barrel after hitting a 10-year low of less than $30 in January, down from a peak of more than $100 in mid-2014.