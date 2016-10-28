  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 58 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • ICD in strategic partnership to explore food security in member countries

Business & Economy

ICD in strategic partnership to explore food security in member countries

ARAB NEWS |

Khaled Al Aboodi, the chief executive officer and general manager of ICD, and Yerzhan Jalmukhanov, director general of IOFS, sign the MoU in Riyadh on Wednesday.

RIYADH: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday, between the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the private sector arm of Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group, and the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), a specialized organization responsible for activities in the field of food security, sustainable agriculture and rural development.
The MoU envisages cooperation to explore the feasibility of establishing a viable financing platform and business model for mutual collaboration in implementation of food security, agriculture and rural development projects and initiatives. Under the agreement, co-operation will also be achieved through identifying projects and programmes for financing and co-financing in food security, agriculture and rural development, in accordance with the respective policies of each institution.
Khaled Al Aboodi, the Chief executive officer and general manager of ICD, and Yerzhan Jalmukhanov, director general of IOFS, signed the MoU.
During the signing ceremony, Al-Aboodi commented: “We are pleased to find common ground to work with IOFS. The cooperation between ICD and IOFS will render our respective activities more effective and beneficial to the private sector in the countries in which we undertake our operations”.
Yerzhan Jalmukhanov said, “We realize the many benefits of our close and continuing collaboration with ICD in enhancing the realization of our objectives. We believe that our cooperation will foster our joint operations, but will also promote food security and expand the financial products and services offered to private sector investors in our common member countries.”
IOFS is a specialized institution, headquartered in Astana, Republic of Kazakhstan.
It provides expertise and technical know-how to member states on the various aspects of sustainable agriculture, rural development, food security, and biotechnology including addressing the problems posed by desertification, deforestation, erosion and salinity as well as providing social safety nets.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Gulf ministers to finalize VAT deal

RIYADH Gulf finance ministers were expected to finalize a deal Thursday on value added tax and...

Tadawul: Saudi bank index gains for seventh day

DUBAI Banking shares that were beaten down earlier this month by fears of slowing economic growth...

Egypt ‘going through currency crisis’

CAIRO IMF chief Christine Lagarde said that Egypt is going through a currency crisis suggesting a...

Strong balance sheet in focus as experts react to IMF's support for Saudi reforms

JEDDAH The Kingdom s strong balance sheet means that authorities can afford to ease the pace of...

Oil rises above $50 on OPEC cut comments

NEW YORK Oil edged higher on Thursday lifted by a reported drop in US crude inventories stored at...

Nokia hit by weak wireless market, says awaiting merger benefits

HELSINKI Finnish telecoms equipment group Nokia reported a sharp drop in third quarter earnings...

Ford’s Q3 profit falls on recall, truck launch

DEARBORN MICHIGAN Troubles in Ford Motor Co s home market including a massive recall and the...

Samsung Electronics vows mobile rebound

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it aims to recover quickly from the disastrous withdrawal...

British economy resists Brexit with twin boost

LONDON Britain s economy won a double boost Thursday on news of faster than expected growth...

Carmaker Nissan to build new Qashqai model in UK

LONDON Japanese car giant Nissan has announced it will build its new Qashqai sport utility...

Mayor of London says banks must have post-Brexit access to Europe

LONDON Failing to maintain access for banks to the European Union market after Brexit would be an...

First UK legal ruling on Brexit due today

LONDON The High Court in Belfast will rule Friday on Northern Ireland s entitlement to veto the...

Software maker Misys tops the list of ditched UK IPOs

LONDON After struggling for weeks to woo buyers for a proposed public offering financial software...

Al-Khozama, NCB sign SR1.3 billion funding facility

Al Khozama Management Company Saudi Arabia s major hospitality and property management company...

Oman Air Cargo wins top accolade

Oman Air Cargo has been awarded Best Cargo Airline for Valuable Goods North and East at the India...

Bahri wins Ship Owner/Operator of the Year award

Adding another honor to its growing list of achievements in 2016 Bahri a global leader in...

Around Arab News

Dolph Ziggler: Saudi tour is ‘extra special’

RIYADH Prepare the welcome and the ring too Less than a week before the countdown for the big...

Kerber, Cibulkova reach semifinals

SINGAPORE Germany s Angelique Kerber continued her unbeaten run at the WTA Finals on Thursday...

Belgium breaks deadlock on EU-Canada trade deal

BRUSSELS Belgium announced Thursday a breakthrough in talks to secure a landmark EU Canada trade...

Putin says Donald Trump behaves extravagantly

KRASNAYA POLYANA LOS ANGELES Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that US...

Colombia landslide kills at least six

BOGOTA A landslide piled into one of Colombia s busiest highways killing at least six people and...

Powerful quakes wreak havoc in Italy

VISSO Italy Authorities scrambled to find housing Thursday for thousands of people displaced by a...

Indonesian handed 20 years in ‘poisoned coffee’ murder

JAKARTA An Indonesian woman was jailed for 20 years Thursday for murdering a friend from an...

Refugees stranded in Calais Jungle camp

CALAIS Dozens of migrants stranded in the Calais Jungle some of them children desperately sought...

Al-Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan killed, spy agency confirms

KABUL Two top Al Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan were killed in a US drone attack the nation s spy...

Japan’s Abe queries Duterte on anti-US stance

YOKOHAMA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo...

UNICEF: Syrian school attack potential war crime; toll rises

BEIRUT The UN s children s agency on Thursday raised the death toll from a brutal attack the...

Yazidi survivors of Daesh torture win Europe rights prize

STRASBOURG France Two Yazidi women who survived a nightmare ordeal of kidnapping rape and slavery...

Offensive on Raqqa ‘more complex than Mosul’

BRUSSELS As Iraqi forces backed by a US led coalition inch toward Daesh in Mosul experts and...

154 Saudi ex-extremists ready for reintegration

JEDDAH Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center MNCC said it graduated 154 beneficiaries who...

Exhibition allows Arab artists their own space

JEDDAH New Art in the Middle East Chapter I an exhibition of 11 Arab artists from the Middle East...

Prince Mohammed bin Salman reposes full faith in KSA youth

JEDDAH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense has...