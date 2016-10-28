  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump’s star vandalized

Trump’s star vandalized

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

Donald Trump’s vandalized Star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame is repaired and cleaned up on Wednesday. (AFP)

LOS ANGELES: An axe-wielding protester hacked out the gold lettering and television logo on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.
A man who identified himself to a local news agency as James Lambert Otis said he was the vandal, and had originally intended to remove the entire star from the sidewalk on Hollywood Boulevard.
He said he was going to auction it and donate the proceeds to the women who allege they were groped or sexually mistreated by Trump — charges the real estate tycoon denies — but was unable to lift the slab.
“It was very difficult. The stone was like marble — hard to get through,” he said about an hour after the 5:45 am attack on the star.
Dressed in construction overalls, Otis said he used a sledgehammer and pick to hack away Trump’s name and the logo indicating the star had been awarded in the category of television — for Trump’s work on his reality show, “The Apprentice.”
Otis said he still hoped to sell the pilfered pieces and return to do the star further damage.
“I’m not frightened of jail and I’m certainly not frightened of Mr.Trump,” said the man, who claims to have been arrested around two dozen times for protesting various causes.
“This is as bad as hacking the Statue of Liberty,” said onlooker Melrose Larry Green, 65, who described the vandalism as “disgusting.”
“Someone doesn’t want to vote for Donald Trump, that’s fine, go and vote for Hillary Clinton. But this is disgraceful. All this is going to do is get more votes for Donald Trump.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Around Arab News

Dolph Ziggler: Saudi tour is ‘extra special’

RIYADH Prepare the welcome and the ring too Less than a week before the countdown for the big...

Kerber, Cibulkova reach semifinals

SINGAPORE Germany s Angelique Kerber continued her unbeaten run at the WTA Finals on Thursday...

Belgium breaks deadlock on EU-Canada trade deal

BRUSSELS Belgium announced Thursday a breakthrough in talks to secure a landmark EU Canada trade...

Putin says Donald Trump behaves extravagantly

KRASNAYA POLYANA LOS ANGELES Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that US...

Colombia landslide kills at least six

BOGOTA A landslide piled into one of Colombia s busiest highways killing at least six people and...

Powerful quakes wreak havoc in Italy

VISSO Italy Authorities scrambled to find housing Thursday for thousands of people displaced by a...

Indonesian handed 20 years in ‘poisoned coffee’ murder

JAKARTA An Indonesian woman was jailed for 20 years Thursday for murdering a friend from an...

Refugees stranded in Calais Jungle camp

CALAIS Dozens of migrants stranded in the Calais Jungle some of them children desperately sought...

Al-Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan killed, spy agency confirms

KABUL Two top Al Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan were killed in a US drone attack the nation s spy...

Japan’s Abe queries Duterte on anti-US stance

YOKOHAMA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo...

UNICEF: Syrian school attack potential war crime; toll rises

BEIRUT The UN s children s agency on Thursday raised the death toll from a brutal attack the...

Yazidi survivors of Daesh torture win Europe rights prize

STRASBOURG France Two Yazidi women who survived a nightmare ordeal of kidnapping rape and slavery...

Offensive on Raqqa ‘more complex than Mosul’

BRUSSELS As Iraqi forces backed by a US led coalition inch toward Daesh in Mosul experts and...

154 Saudi ex-extremists ready for reintegration

JEDDAH Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center MNCC said it graduated 154 beneficiaries who...

Saudi exhibition allows Arab artists their own space

JEDDAH New Art in the Middle East Chapter I an exhibition of 11 Arab artists from the Middle East...

Prince Mohammed bin Salman reposes full faith in KSA youth

JEDDAH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense has...