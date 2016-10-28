  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 15 min 50 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump’s star vandalized

Offbeat

Trump’s star vandalized

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

Donald Trump’s vandalized Star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame is repaired and cleaned up on Wednesday. (AFP)

James Otis, the man who admits vandalizing Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, speaks to the media with his attorney Mieke ter Poorten about his arrest outside of the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 27, 2016. (REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon)

LOS ANGELES: An axe-wielding protester hacked out the gold lettering and television logo on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.
A man who identified himself to a local news agency as James Lambert Otis said he was the vandal, and had originally intended to remove the entire star from the sidewalk on Hollywood Boulevard.
He said he was going to auction it and donate the proceeds to the women who allege they were groped or sexually mistreated by Trump — charges the real estate tycoon denies — but was unable to lift the slab.
“It was very difficult. The stone was like marble — hard to get through,” he said about an hour after the 5:45 am attack on the star.
Dressed in construction overalls, Otis said he used a sledgehammer and pick to hack away Trump’s name and the logo indicating the star had been awarded in the category of television — for Trump’s work on his reality show, “The Apprentice.”
Otis said he still hoped to sell the pilfered pieces and return to do the star further damage.
“I’m not frightened of jail and I’m certainly not frightened of Mr.Trump,” said the man, who claims to have been arrested around two dozen times for protesting various causes.
“This is as bad as hacking the Statue of Liberty,” said onlooker Melrose Larry Green, 65, who described the vandalism as “disgusting.”
“Someone doesn’t want to vote for Donald Trump, that’s fine, go and vote for Hillary Clinton. But this is disgraceful. All this is going to do is get more votes for Donald Trump.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

Yoga stretches its way into Saudi Arabia

Saudi national Hanan Faiz Al Shehri is a one of a kind exponent of yoga Yoga is a collection of...

Swedish pop group ABBA to reunite

STOCKHOLM Swedish pop group ABBA is set to reunite for a new digital experience in 2018 more than...

Two Saudi films to feature in DIFF’s Muhr Gulf Short

DUBAI Two Saudi filmmakers will be among others from the region to share personal stories about...

Arab News announces two promotions in Jeddah offices

JEDDAH Arab News the Middle East s leading English language daily is pleased to announce the...

Adele says ‘Hello’ to Hillary’s side

MIAMI Hillary Clinton took time off from storming the campaign trail in the key state of Florida...

Emirati art on display at UAE’s Maraya Centre

SHARJAH Maraya Art Centre has selected a group of works from the Abu Dhabi Music Arts Foundation...

Paul Beatty first US author to win Man Booker Prize

LONDON Paul Beatty became the first US author to win the Man Booker Prize the world s most...

Intruder at supermodel Kerr’s mansion charged

LOS ANGELES An Australian man who jumped the fence at supermodel Miranda Kerr s Malibu home and...

Gingrich quarrels with TV host Megyn Kelly over Trump's behavior

NEW YORK In a heated television exchange Newt Gingrich told Fox News Channel host Megyn Kelly...

Young girl inserts coin into toy dispenser, gets pills instead

ROCHESTER United States A 7 year old girl who inserted coins into a toy dispenser at a pizzeria...

Kendall Jenner’s alleged stalker found not guilty

LOS ANGELES A jury has acquitted a man of stalking model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner and...

Haifa Wehbe hits a wrong note with ‘truth’ of abduction in Paris

JEDDAH Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe published a document confirming her visit to the French police...

Obama gets back at mean tweets on Kimmel show

LOS ANGELES President Barack Obama entertained Jimmy Kimmel s audience with some of the mean...

Kardashian drops lawsuit against gossip website

LOS ANGELES Reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Monday dropped a defamation lawsuit against a...

Ottoman prince visits former realm to spread laughter

ISTANBUL Turkey It s not every day Turkish comedy fans get to laugh at a descendant of the sultan...

Pakistani girl with Morquio Syndrome to get free treatment

ISLAMABAD A 6 year old Pakistani girl afflicted with Morquio Syndrome will finally be able to...

Around Arab News

Rohingya women say Myanmar soldiers raped them amid crackdown on militants

U SHEY KYA YANGON Rohingya Muslims say Myanmar soldiers raped or sexually assaulted dozens of...

Dolph Ziggler: Saudi tour is ‘extra special’

RIYADH Prepare the welcome and the ring too Less than a week before the countdown for the big...

Kerber, Cibulkova reach semifinals

SINGAPORE Germany s Angelique Kerber continued her unbeaten run at the WTA Finals on Thursday...

Belgium breaks deadlock on EU-Canada trade deal

BRUSSELS Belgium announced Thursday a breakthrough in talks to secure a landmark EU Canada trade...

Putin says Donald Trump behaves extravagantly

KRASNAYA POLYANA LOS ANGELES Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that US...

Colombia landslide kills at least six

BOGOTA A landslide piled into one of Colombia s busiest highways killing at least six people and...

Powerful quakes wreak havoc in Italy

VISSO Italy Authorities scrambled to find housing Thursday for thousands of people displaced by a...

Indonesian handed 20 years in ‘poisoned coffee’ murder

JAKARTA An Indonesian woman was jailed for 20 years Thursday for murdering a friend from an...

Refugees stranded in Calais Jungle camp

CALAIS Dozens of migrants stranded in the Calais Jungle some of them children desperately sought...

Al-Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan killed, spy agency confirms

KABUL Two top Al Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan were killed in a US drone attack the nation s spy...

Japan’s Abe queries Duterte on anti-US stance

YOKOHAMA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo...

UNICEF: Syrian school attack potential war crime; toll rises

BEIRUT The UN s children s agency on Thursday raised the death toll from a brutal attack the...

Yazidi survivors of Daesh torture win Europe rights prize

STRASBOURG France Two Yazidi women who survived a nightmare ordeal of kidnapping rape and slavery...

Offensive on Raqqa ‘more complex than Mosul’

BRUSSELS As Iraqi forces backed by a US led coalition inch toward Daesh in Mosul experts and...

154 Saudi ex-extremists ready for reintegration

JEDDAH Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center MNCC said it graduated 154 beneficiaries who...

Saudi exhibition allows Arab artists their own space

JEDDAH New Art in the Middle East Chapter I an exhibition of 11 Arab artists from the Middle East...