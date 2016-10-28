  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 23 min 1 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Swedish pop group ABBA to reunite

Offbeat

Swedish pop group ABBA to reunite

REUTERS |

Swedish pop group ABBA is set to reunite for a 'new digital experience' in 2018.

STOCKHOLM: Swedish pop group ABBA is set to reunite for a “new digital experience” in 2018, more than 30 years after their last public performance together, it was announced on Wednesday.
Band members Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad will team up with “American Idol” creator Simon Fuller and Universal Music Group for the collaboration.
“We are exploring a new technological world, with Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence at the forefront, that will allow us to create new forms of entertainment and content we couldn’t have previously imagined,” Fuller said in a statement.
Over a 30-year-career, Fuller has managed singers Annie Lennox, The Spice Girls and Amy Winehouse, English soccer player David Beckham, tennis player Andy Murray, racing driver Lewis Hamilton and a trio of “American Idol” champions: Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and David Cook.
ABBA, known for a string of 1970s and early 1980s hits such as “Waterloo,” “Dancing Queen” and “Take A Chance On Me,” split up in 1982.
“Our fans around the world are always asking us to reform and so I hope this new ABBA creation will excite them as much as it excites me!” Lyngstad said in a statement.
Further details of the collaboration will be announced next year.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

Yoga stretches its way into Saudi Arabia

Saudi national Hanan Faiz Al Shehri is a one of a kind exponent of yoga Yoga is a collection of...

Two Saudi films to feature in DIFF’s Muhr Gulf Short

DUBAI Two Saudi filmmakers will be among others from the region to share personal stories about...

Arab News announces two promotions in Jeddah offices

JEDDAH Arab News the Middle East s leading English language daily is pleased to announce the...

Trump’s star vandalized

LOS ANGELES An axe wielding protester hacked out the gold lettering and television logo on...

Adele says ‘Hello’ to Hillary’s side

MIAMI Hillary Clinton took time off from storming the campaign trail in the key state of Florida...

Emirati art on display at UAE’s Maraya Centre

SHARJAH Maraya Art Centre has selected a group of works from the Abu Dhabi Music Arts Foundation...

Paul Beatty first US author to win Man Booker Prize

LONDON Paul Beatty became the first US author to win the Man Booker Prize the world s most...

Intruder at supermodel Kerr’s mansion charged

LOS ANGELES An Australian man who jumped the fence at supermodel Miranda Kerr s Malibu home and...

Gingrich quarrels with TV host Megyn Kelly over Trump's behavior

NEW YORK In a heated television exchange Newt Gingrich told Fox News Channel host Megyn Kelly...

Young girl inserts coin into toy dispenser, gets pills instead

ROCHESTER United States A 7 year old girl who inserted coins into a toy dispenser at a pizzeria...

Kendall Jenner’s alleged stalker found not guilty

LOS ANGELES A jury has acquitted a man of stalking model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner and...

Haifa Wehbe hits a wrong note with ‘truth’ of abduction in Paris

JEDDAH Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe published a document confirming her visit to the French police...

Obama gets back at mean tweets on Kimmel show

LOS ANGELES President Barack Obama entertained Jimmy Kimmel s audience with some of the mean...

Kardashian drops lawsuit against gossip website

LOS ANGELES Reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Monday dropped a defamation lawsuit against a...

Ottoman prince visits former realm to spread laughter

ISTANBUL Turkey It s not every day Turkish comedy fans get to laugh at a descendant of the sultan...

Pakistani girl with Morquio Syndrome to get free treatment

ISLAMABAD A 6 year old Pakistani girl afflicted with Morquio Syndrome will finally be able to...

Around Arab News

Rohingya women say Myanmar soldiers raped them amid crackdown on militants

U SHEY KYA YANGON Rohingya Muslims say Myanmar soldiers raped or sexually assaulted dozens of...

Dolph Ziggler: Saudi tour is ‘extra special’

RIYADH Prepare the welcome and the ring too Less than a week before the countdown for the big...

Kerber, Cibulkova reach semifinals

SINGAPORE Germany s Angelique Kerber continued her unbeaten run at the WTA Finals on Thursday...

Belgium breaks deadlock on EU-Canada trade deal

BRUSSELS Belgium announced Thursday a breakthrough in talks to secure a landmark EU Canada trade...

Putin says Donald Trump behaves extravagantly

KRASNAYA POLYANA LOS ANGELES Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that US...

Colombia landslide kills at least six

BOGOTA A landslide piled into one of Colombia s busiest highways killing at least six people and...

Powerful quakes wreak havoc in Italy

VISSO Italy Authorities scrambled to find housing Thursday for thousands of people displaced by a...

Indonesian handed 20 years in ‘poisoned coffee’ murder

JAKARTA An Indonesian woman was jailed for 20 years Thursday for murdering a friend from an...

Refugees stranded in Calais Jungle camp

CALAIS Dozens of migrants stranded in the Calais Jungle some of them children desperately sought...

Al-Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan killed, spy agency confirms

KABUL Two top Al Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan were killed in a US drone attack the nation s spy...

Japan’s Abe queries Duterte on anti-US stance

YOKOHAMA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo...

UNICEF: Syrian school attack potential war crime; toll rises

BEIRUT The UN s children s agency on Thursday raised the death toll from a brutal attack the...

Yazidi survivors of Daesh torture win Europe rights prize

STRASBOURG France Two Yazidi women who survived a nightmare ordeal of kidnapping rape and slavery...

Offensive on Raqqa ‘more complex than Mosul’

BRUSSELS As Iraqi forces backed by a US led coalition inch toward Daesh in Mosul experts and...

154 Saudi ex-extremists ready for reintegration

JEDDAH Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center MNCC said it graduated 154 beneficiaries who...

Saudi exhibition allows Arab artists their own space

JEDDAH New Art in the Middle East Chapter I an exhibition of 11 Arab artists from the Middle East...