Putin says Donald Trump behaves extravagantly

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia, on Thursday. (Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev via REUTERS)

KRASNAYA POLYANA/LOS ANGELES: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that US presidential candidate Donald Trump behaved extravagantly during his campaign because he represented ordinary voters and wanted to get his message across.
“He has chosen a method to get through to voters’ hearts,” Putin told foreign policy experts in southern Russia.
“He (Trump) behaves extravagantly of course, we see this, but I think there’s a reason for this.”
Meanwhile, reports said Los Angeles police arrested a man suspected of using a sledgehammer to destroy Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Officer Andrew Chambers said Jamie Otis was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony vandalism. It wasn’t immediately known if Otis has an attorney.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which maintains the popular tourist attraction, says it will take several days to repair Trump’s star.
Otis told several media outlets after Wednesday’s pre-dawn attack that he originally intended to remove the star. He says he wanted to auction it off to raise funds for the 11 women accusing the presidential candidate of groping them. Trump has denied the groping allegations.
Trump’s star was dedicated in recognition of his work on NBC’s “The Apprentice.”
Also on Thursday, Trump raised again the possibility of election rigging in a tweet that follows unsubstantiated claims in Texas of voters having their ballots changed.
The Republican presidential candidate tweeted there was “a lot of call-ins about vote flipping” in Texas voting booths. He also said there were big lines and people “are not happy.”
Some social media posts claimed machines flipped Trump votes to Democrat Hillary Clinton. Election officials have said the machines aren’t malfunctioning, and that some voters may be inadvertently making errors. One county near Houston did report a software glitch affecting straight-ticket voting, but said the issue has been resolved.
Also, Melania Trump said on Thursday that if her husband wins the presidency, she would like to work on helping children deal with social media.
Appearing with Donald Trump in an interview broadcast Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Mrs. Trump said there’s a “need to teach” young people on how to use social media, “what is right to say, what is not right to say.”
Her husband is an avid user of Twitter, often using it to attack his opponents and critics in blunt, harsh terms.
Asked about his tweets, the Republican presidential nominee said, “I believe in fighting back when people are against me.” He called social media “an instrument” for doing that.
Mrs. Trump said she worries about the “negativity” of much of what is presented in social media.

