Dolph Ziggler: Saudi tour is ‘extra special’

RIYADH: Prepare the welcome and the ring, too.

Less than a week before the countdown for the big event hits zero, Dolph Ziggler couldn’t wait to land in Riyadh from the United States for the WWE Live in Riyadh set for Nov. 3-4 at the Green Hall Stadium.

Arab News interviewed Ziggler, born Nicholas Theodore “Nick” Nemeth, by phone on Tuesday. He is part of the touring team of WWE superstars that will gather in the Saudi capital to perform in the flesh in front of an expected huge crowd of wrestling aficionados.

Riyadh is hosting WWE for the second time in three years, and the 2016 edition is looking pretty much like the last — a big success.

“We are really thankful for the response of the Saudi public. The impact on social media is amazing and grows exponentially every day. The sales are going well but we still encourage WWE fans and Riyadh people that want to live an amazing and unique experience to buy tickets for the event before it's sold out,” said Hector Alegre, CEO of organizer Time Entertainment, in a statement.

The 6-foot well-built Ohio-born pro wrestler of Hungarian ancestry has been to many places all over the world, but Saudi Arabia is “extra special” to him.

“The last few years I’ve been part of the tour there. So it’s not only great time but fun fun. It’s extra special part for the most part where we you get to stay in the same area for a couple of nights, which is huge, and which only happens once or twice a year. So we get a chance to stay in beautiful hotel, get some sight seeing, walk around and actually see the sights and everthing. That’s what different with other tours around. It was great time that to do the tour you actually see the sights, people. It’s really fun in same place, people are really good. Always a geat time,” says Ziggler.

Of the countries he visited, Ziggler shares: “Its really hard to say. It’s a lot. I’ve been to several countries, several continents all over the world. Every couple of months I find out that WWE is reaching out into to a new territory, new area or new country.

Almost everywhere it shows how far the opportunities are with WWE. It keeps expanding its shows and someone has to go wherever it takes.”

While an amateur wrestler at St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio, his Wikipedia profile says Nemeth holds the school record for most pins in a career with 82.

Nemeth was a collegiate wrestler at Kent State University, eventually setting what was then the record for most career wins in the team's history. His record was passed in 2006; as of 2010, he stands second all-time in career victories at Kent State.

He had 121 career wins between 2000 and 2003.

Nemeth won championships in three consecutive years. He was a three-time All-Mid-American Conference champion, winning the 165 lb (75 kg) tournament in 2000, 2002, and 2003; as of 2010, he is the last wrestler from Kent State University to have won three amateur wrestling championships.

Reaching his sterling record even before turning professional is no longer a surprise. Consider: Nemeth started wrestling at an early age and never looked back.

“I am someone who grew up watching wrestling. I started wrestling when I was 5 years old.”

“I did the amateur style and Olympics style wrestling all the way through high school and college and then eventually had a tryout with WWE and because of my credentials and the record that I have broken and my background, getting in was a breeze. I enjoy so much being part of the outfit and the show with the pyrotechnics and all that stuff,” says Ziggler.

“It’s your dream when you’re a kid and got to live it out. It’s what I wanted to do and I was lucky to do it .”

In closing, Ziggler said: “ I’m very excited. By match alone is worth the prize of the mission. It will be fun. It wil be exciting. It will be the best match.”