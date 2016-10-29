  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 42 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Blow to Clinton: FBI probe revives e-mail scandal

World

Blow to Clinton: FBI probe revives e-mail scandal

Agencies |

US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a Democratic party “Women Win” early vote rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AFP)

CEDAR RAPIDS, US: The FBI dealt Hillary Clinton’s seemingly unstoppable White House campaign a stunning blow Friday by reviving suspicions about her use of a private e-mail server while secretary of state.

With just 11 days to go until America votes, Clinton’s Republican rival Donald Trump seized triumphantly on news that the agency is investigating a newly discovered batch of e-mails linked to the inquiry.
Campaigning in New Hampshire, Trump declared his Democratic opponent unfit for office as a jubilant crowd chanted: “Lock her up!“
Clinton was on a flight when the news broke and made no mention of the FBI probe — which had been declared complete three months earlier — in her own campaign speech in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
FBI director James Comey dropped the bombshell in a letter to congressional committees investigating allegations that Clinton put US secrets at risk during her time as secretary of state.
In July, Comey told lawmakers the FBI probe into Clinton’s unusual decision to use a private server instead of a government e-mail account while in office had concluded without finding wrongdoing.
But, writing Friday to “supplement” this decision, he said that “in connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of e-mails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation.”
The FBI will thus take “appropriate investigative steps” to decide whether a new batch of mails contains classified information “as well as to assess their importance to the investigation.”
Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta responded furiously to Comey’s letter, demanding that he provide more information to allow voters to judge for themselves.
“It is extraordinary that we would see something like this just 11 days out from a presidential election,” he declared, accusing Trump’s camp of “browbeating” FBI investigators.
“The director owes it to the American people to immediately provide the full details of what he is now examining,” Podesta added.
“We are confident this will not produce any conclusions different from the one the FBI reached in July.”
According to the New York Times, the newly discovered mails emerged after agents seized electronic devices belonging to Clinton’s closest aide, Huma Abedin, and her husband, Anthony Weiner.
Meanwhile, Vice President Joe Biden tops a short list for secretary of state that is being compiled by the transition team of Clinton, two media outlets reported.
Politico have cited an unidentified source as saying Clinton and her aides were discussing how to approach Biden about the post, should she win the Nov. 8 presidential election.
Most national opinion polls show Clinton, who served as President Barack Obama’s first secretary of state, leading Republican Donald Trump in the race for the White House.
Biden became a respected voice on foreign policy during his 36 years in the US Senate, where he was chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee and at one point served alongside Clinton, when she was a senator from New York.
“He’d be great, and they are spending a lot of time figuring out the best way to try to persuade him to do it if she wins,” the source familiar with Clinton’s transition planning told Politico.
NBC News later confirmed that Biden was under consideration for the job of top US diplomat.
Biden, of Delaware, had considered running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016. He has campaigned vigorously for Clinton in her race against Trump, a New York real estate tycoon and former reality television personality who has never run for office.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Indian cross-border fire kills 3 civilians in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD Pakistan on Friday accused India of killing three civilians and wounding five others in...

4 militants linked to police attack in Quetta killed in raid

QUETTA Pakistan Pakistani security forces raided a compound in the country s troubled southwest...

Bangladesh arrests 900 in bid to save favorite fish

DHAKA Bangladesh has arrested more than 900 fishermen and deployed the army to patrol its...

Airstrike in Afghanistan causes civilian casualties

JALALABAD Afghanistan An airstrike in Afghanistan on Friday hit the home of a Taliban commander...

Pakistan opposition leader says he’s under virtual house arrest

ISLAMABAD Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan accused the government of placing him under...

Somali pirate hostages arrive in Manila

MANILA Five Filipino fishermen released after being held hostage by Somali pirates for nearly...

Philippines says China vessels have left Scarborough Shoal

MANILA Chinese ships are no longer at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea and...

Malaysia to buy navy vessels from China in blow to US

MANILA KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia will sign a contract to purchase Littoral Mission Ships from China...

Filipino mayor among 10 dead in clash with anti-drug police

MAKILALA Philippines Two months ago Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte publicly read out the...

Thailand’s crown prince to fly abroad, return next month

BANGKOK Thailand s Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn will fly overseas on Friday night and return...

Pence plane slides off runway in New York

NEW YORK Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence s campaign plane slid off a runway...

Biden ‘tops Clinton list for secretary of state’

WASHINGTON Vice President Joe Biden tops a short list for secretary of state that is being...

Pakistani police, opposition supporters clash in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD Wielding batons and firing rounds of tear gas Pakistani riot police on Friday clashed...

Rohingya women say Myanmar soldiers raped them amid crackdown on militants

U SHEY KYA YANGON Rohingya Muslims say Myanmar soldiers raped or sexually assaulted dozens of...

Belgium breaks deadlock on EU-Canada trade deal

BRUSSELS Belgium announced Thursday a breakthrough in talks to secure a landmark EU Canada trade...

Colombia landslide kills at least six

BOGOTA A landslide piled into one of Colombia s busiest highways killing at least six people and...

Around Arab News

Will Middle East get democracy someday?

It is a heated topic of scholarly debate since years whether democracy is possible in the Middle...

Aoun’s presidency… a bridge to serve whom?

It is not unusual that disagreement is always dominating the situation in Lebanon being a country...

Blow to Clinton: FBI probe revives e-mail scandal

CEDAR RAPIDS US The FBI dealt Hillary Clinton s seemingly unstoppable White House campaign a...

KSA, Turkey can gain more by deepening ties

On Oct 29 1923 the Turkish nation is celebrating its National Day that marks the 93rd anniversary...

Low oil prices hurt earnings at Chevron and Exxon Mobil

NEW YORK Low crude prices and weak refining margins weighed on third quarter profits at US oil...

Eni sticks to targets after worse than forecast loss

MILAN Italian oil major Eni reported a bigger than expected net loss in the third quarter but...

Gold prices hold up despite US GDP data

LONDON Gold rose on Friday notching up to its second week of gains after shrugging off slightly...

Total Q3 beats forecast on increased output and cost savings

PARIS French oil and gas major Total reported a better than expected third quarter net profit...

Yemen strongly condemns Houthi attack near Makkah

JEDDAH Yemeni government on Friday said Houthis failed attempt to attack Makkah undermines...

Saudi Gulf affairs minister in Beirut for bilaterial talks

BEIRUT Saudi Minister of State for Gulf Affairs Thamer Al Sabhan arrived in Beirut on Friday and...

Securing rights of Palestinians Saudi Arabia’s mission: Envoy

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia said that the Palestinian file remains its top priority and that the...

Strategic cooperation between Riyadh and Ankara hits new highs

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Turkey have been enjoying a deep and longstanding bond based on their...

Istanbul: Prime business destination

RIYADH Turkey is going great serving as a bridge between Europe and Asia Located well in the...

Yuksel offers top-notch engineering services

Yuksel Insaat Saudia Co whose extensive portfolio includes dams roads hydroelectric power plants...

Turkey: Fascinating tourism experience

A mesmerizing mix of the exotic and the grandeur as well as the ancient and the modern Turkey is...

Argentine VP arrives today

RIYADH Argentinian Vice President Gabriela Michetti arrives in the Kingdom today at the...