Last updated: 25 sec ago

  Aramco confirms Embraer graft case

Saudi Arabia

Arab News

This file photo taken on June 23, 2013 shows the logo of Brazil's aircraft manufacturer Embraer taken at Le Bourget airport, near Paris during the 50th International Paris Air show. (AFP)

RIYADH: A former employee of Saudi Aramco received a bribe in return for the purchase of airplanes from Embraer SA of Brazil, according to a company statement.
“With significant and extensive assistance from the Ministry of Interior, Saudi Aramco’s internal investigations established that a former Saudi Aramco employee was involved in receiving a bribe in return for facilitating the purchase of three aircraft from Embraer,” it added.
These findings led Saudi Aramco to apply maximum disciplinary actions against its former employee per its policies.
The matter was further referred by the company to the relevant national authorities and concurrently Saudi Aramco suspended all business dealings with Embraer since that time, the statement from Aramco added.
The case dates back to 2012 when Saudi Aramco conducted an internal audit process of a transaction which led to identifying certain violations.
This prompted Saudi Aramco to proactively initiate an internal investigation with the cooperation of concerned authorities in Saudi Arabia.
The probe confirmed the involvement of the former employee in these violations, the statement added.
Saudi Aramco took appropriate measures against the accused and referred the case to competent government authorities.
and cooperated in revealing all entities involved in this case.
Saudi Aramco also cooperated with international agencies which were conducting similar investigations into Embraer’s transactions.
This cooperation also contributed to revealing the circumstances of the case and its international network.
Although Saudi Aramco has ceased all future dealings with Embraer and excluded them from any future business and the company is taking appropriate legal measures against Embraer over the violations upon the completion of the ongoing investigations by all other agencies, the statement added.

