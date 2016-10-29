  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Hadi rejects new UN peace plan, says it rewards putschists

Middle-East

Hadi rejects new UN peace plan, says it rewards putschists

Associated Press |

Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, United Nations envoy for Yemen, (2nd L) leaves a departure lounge upon his departure at Sanaa airport following a two-day visit to Sanaa Oct.25, 2016. (REUTERS file photo)

SANAA, Yemen: Yemen’s president in exile has turned down a UN peace deal aimed at ending the country’s devastating conflict, saying it “rewards” Yemen’s rebels.
The proposed peace deal gives Shiite rebels — who seized the capital in 2014 and eventually forced President Abed-Rabbo Mansour Hadi out of Yemen — a share in the future government. It also reduces some of the president’s powers in exchange for a rebel withdrawal from major cities.
Hadi made his remarks during a visit by the UN Envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Saturday.
“The Yemeni people have condemned these ideas and the so-called road map out of belief that the deal is a gateway to more suffering and war,” a statement by the presidency quoted Hadi as saying.
“The ideas presented ... carry the seeds of war,” he added. “It rewards the coup leaders and punishes the Yemeni people at the same time.”
The statement said Hadi told Ahmed that peace is only attainable when the rebel “coup” is reversed, based on a UN Security Council resolution that stipulates the rebels must lay down their weapons and withdraw from cities as a precondition to any peace agreement.
A presidency official told The Associated Press that Hadi has come under heavy international pressures to accept the deal. He said that ambassadors of the United States, France, China and Russia have held meetings with Hadi and his prime minister in the past 24 hours to press him to accept the deal. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
The conflict in Yemen has left more than 10,000 dead and injured and displaced nearly 3 million people. 
Saudi Arabia has yet to comment on the UN envoy’s latest proposal and the rebels have yet to respond.
Saudi Arabia led an Arab Coalition to intervene in March 2015 to restore Hadi’s internationally recognized government after Houthi rebels and forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh overran Sanaa and other cities in December 2014.
Hadi fled the armed advance and has been a guest of Saudi Arabia ever since. A UN Security Council resolution a month later recognized him as the legitimate head of state and called on the Houthis to disarm and quit Yemen’s main cities. But the Houthis and their allies in Yemen’s army have said he will never return.
The conflict in Yemen has killed at least 10,000 people and unleashed one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Guards thwart suicide attack on Yemen central bank

ADEN Yemen Guards thwarted a suicide attack on the Yemeni central bank on Saturday opening fire...

Shiite militias launch operation near Mosul

IRBIL Iraq State sanctioned Shiite militias launched an assault on the Daesh group west of the...

Yemen strongly condemns Houthi attack near Makkah

JEDDAH Yemeni government on Friday said Houthis failed attempt to attack Makkah undermines...

Saudi Gulf affairs minister in Beirut for bilaterial talks

BEIRUT Saudi Minister of State for Gulf Affairs Thamer Al Sabhan arrived in Beirut on Friday and...

Securing rights of Palestinians Saudi Arabia’s mission: Envoy

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia said that the Palestinian file remains its top priority and that the...

Strategic cooperation between Riyadh and Ankara hits new highs

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Turkey have been enjoying a deep and longstanding bond based on their...

Istanbul: Prime business destination

RIYADH Turkey is going great serving as a bridge between Europe and Asia Located well in the...

Yuksel offers top-notch engineering services

Yuksel Insaat Saudia Co whose extensive portfolio includes dams roads hydroelectric power plants...

Turkey: Fascinating tourism experience

A mesmerizing mix of the exotic and the grandeur as well as the ancient and the modern Turkey is...

After Mosul liberation, independence to be discussed with Baghdad: Kurdish PM

BERLIN Iraq s Kurdish autonomous region plans to renew its push for independence once the city of...

Flood kills 12 as rain batters Egypt

CAIRO An explosive device detonated along a main road in Cairo on Friday as security forces...

Aleppo counterattack launched by Syrian rebels

BEIRUT Syrian rebels including extremists counterattacked the army and its allies on Friday...

Russian jet flies near coalition jet over Syria — US official

WASHINGTON A Russian fighter jet unintentionally came close to a US led coalition aircraft over...

UNICEF: Syrian school attack potential war crime; toll rises

BEIRUT The UN s children s agency on Thursday raised the death toll from a brutal attack the...

Yazidi survivors of Daesh torture win Europe rights prize

STRASBOURG France Two Yazidi women who survived a nightmare ordeal of kidnapping rape and slavery...

Offensive on Raqqa ‘more complex than Mosul’

BRUSSELS As Iraqi forces backed by a US led coalition inch toward Daesh in Mosul experts and...

Around Arab News

Hadi rejects new UN peace plan, says it rewards putschists

SANAA Yemen Yemen s president in exile has turned down a UN peace deal aimed at ending the...

Matsuyama clings to 3-shot lead at HSBC Champions

SHANGHAI Hideki Matsuyama of Japan kept a clean card Saturday and made just enough birdies for a...

MENA Tour Championship heads for an exciting finish at Muscat Hills

MUSCAT With the Order of Merit race wide open the MENA Golf Tour reaches a thrilling climax this...

Ko finds groove but rain douses play in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR World No 1 Lydia Ko posted her best round on Saturday but remained a few strokes off...

Murray shoots 65, leads by 2 at Sanderson Farms

JACKSON Mississippi Grayson Murray and his caddie had a discussion before his final hole that...

Irving nails it for Cavs with three-point dagger vs. Raptors

LOS ANGELES Kyrie Irving is picking up right where he left off last season displaying the same...

Flowers shines, South Florida beats No. 22 Navy 52-45

TAMPA Florida Quinton Flowers ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns to help South Florida get back...

Truex bounces back from Chase elimination to win pole

MARTINSVILLE Virginia Martin Truex Jr vowed to win the remaining races this season once he was...

Dovizioso claims pole for Malaysia MotoGP

SEPANG Malaysia Andrea Dovizioso won pole position on Saturday for the Malaysia MotoGP as fellow...

KSA's re-election to UNHRC reflects global community's trust — Al-Mouallimi

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia s re election to the United Nations Human Rights Council UNHRC...

Guards thwart suicide attack on Yemen central bank

ADEN Yemen Guards thwarted a suicide attack on the Yemeni central bank on Saturday opening fire...

Shiite militias launch operation near Mosul

IRBIL Iraq State sanctioned Shiite militias launched an assault on the Daesh group west of the...

Passenger plane evacuated as it catches fire at Chicago airport

CHICAGO United States Pilots were forced to abort a takeoff and evacuate passengers from a...

Aoun’s presidency… a bridge to serve whom?

It is not unusual that disagreement is always dominating the situation in Lebanon being a country...

Will Middle East get democracy someday?

It is a heated topic of scholarly debate since years whether democracy is possible in the Middle...

Global outrage over Houthi missile attack near Makkah

RIYADH The ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militias targeting the holy city of Makkah...