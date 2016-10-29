  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan minister removed over news leak that angered army

World

Pakistan minister removed over news leak that angered army

Asad Hashim and Sheree Sardar | Reuters |

Pakistan Information Minister Pervez Rasheed. (AFP file photo)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid has been removed from office over a newspaper leak that sparked a rift between the army and the government earlier this month, the prime minister’s office said on Saturday.
Two sources from the Information Ministry told Reuters that Rashid had stepped down from his post until an inquiry confirms whether he was the source for a newspaper article detailing the discussion in a top-level national security meeting.
“Evidence available so far points to a lapse on part of the Information Minister, who has been directed to step down from office to enable holding of an independent and detailed inquiry,” a statement by the prime minister’s office said.
The inquiry is seeking to identify the source of the Dawn article, published on Oct. 6, which gave an account of a tense, high-level security meeting held between military and government officials.
Government and diplomatic sources say the Dawn article soured relations between Sharif’s ruling PML-N party and the military, with army officials blaming PML-N for the leak and demanding the source be punished.
Relations between the civilian government and military have often been strained in a country where several prime ministers, including Sharif himself, have been ousted in coups.
Quoting anonymous sources, the Dawn article said civilian government officials called for the military not to interfere if civilian authorities tried to arrest members of anti-India militant groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba.
India has long accused Pakistan’s military of sponsoring these groups to foment unrest in Indian-administered Kashmir and elsewhere, a charge that Pakistan denies.
The office of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has repeatedly rejected the article as inaccurate and the journalist who wrote it was at one point temporarily barred from leaving the country.
On Saturday, the prime minister’s office said the Oct. 6 story was “planted” and termed it a “breach of national security.” Dawn newspaper editors have stood by the story and its author.
The committee being set up to investigate the leak includes senior officers from the ISI, the most powerful intelligence agency in Pakistan. Military Intelligence and Intelligence Bureau agencies will be in involved in the committee.
The military on Friday said top PML-N leaders — including finance minister, interior minister, and Sharif’s brother — met the army chief Raheel Sharif, who is not related to the prime minister, to discuss the Dawn leak. The head of ISI was also present
Rashid did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. The military could not be immediately reached for comment.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

2 Indian soldiers killed along disputed Kashmir frontier

SRINAGAR India Two Indian soldiers have been killed in fighting with Pakistani soldiers and...

Passenger plane evacuated as it catches fire at Chicago airport

CHICAGO United States Pilots were forced to abort a takeoff and evacuate passengers from a...

UN: Daesh killed scores, using thousands as human shields

QAYYARAH Extremists have killed scores of people and taken tens of thousands to use as human...

Blow to Clinton: FBI probe revives e-mail scandal

CEDAR RAPIDS US The FBI dealt Hillary Clinton s seemingly unstoppable White House campaign a...

Indian cross-border fire kills 3 civilians in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD Pakistan on Friday accused India of killing three civilians and wounding five others in...

4 militants linked to police attack in Quetta killed in raid

QUETTA Pakistan Pakistani security forces raided a compound in the country s troubled southwest...

Bangladesh arrests 900 in bid to save favorite fish

DHAKA Bangladesh has arrested more than 900 fishermen and deployed the army to patrol its...

Airstrike in Afghanistan causes civilian casualties

JALALABAD Afghanistan An airstrike in Afghanistan on Friday hit the home of a Taliban commander...

Pakistan opposition leader says he’s under virtual house arrest

ISLAMABAD Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan accused the government of placing him under...

Somali pirate hostages arrive in Manila

MANILA Five Filipino fishermen released after being held hostage by Somali pirates for nearly...

Philippines says China vessels have left Scarborough Shoal

MANILA Chinese ships are no longer at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea and...

Malaysia to buy navy vessels from China in blow to US

MANILA KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia will sign a contract to purchase Littoral Mission Ships from China...

Filipino mayor among 10 dead in clash with anti-drug police

MAKILALA Philippines Two months ago Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte publicly read out the...

Thailand’s crown prince to fly abroad, return next month

BANGKOK Thailand s Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn will fly overseas on Friday night and return...

Pence plane slides off runway in New York

NEW YORK Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence s campaign plane slid off a runway...

Biden ‘tops Clinton list for secretary of state’

WASHINGTON Vice President Joe Biden tops a short list for secretary of state that is being...

Around Arab News

Pakistan minister removed over news leak that angered army

ISLAMABAD Pakistani Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid has been removed from office over a...

2 Indian soldiers killed along disputed Kashmir frontier

SRINAGAR India Two Indian soldiers have been killed in fighting with Pakistani soldiers and...

Hadi rejects new UN peace plan, says it rewards putschists

SANAA Yemen Yemen s president in exile has turned down a UN peace deal aimed at ending the...

Matsuyama clings to 3-shot lead at HSBC Champions

SHANGHAI Hideki Matsuyama of Japan kept a clean card Saturday and made just enough birdies for a...

MENA Tour Championship heads for an exciting finish at Muscat Hills

MUSCAT With the Order of Merit race wide open the MENA Golf Tour reaches a thrilling climax this...

Ko finds groove but rain douses play in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR World No 1 Lydia Ko posted her best round on Saturday but remained a few strokes off...

Murray shoots 65, leads by 2 at Sanderson Farms

JACKSON Mississippi Grayson Murray and his caddie had a discussion before his final hole that...

Irving nails it for Cavs with three-point dagger vs. Raptors

LOS ANGELES Kyrie Irving is picking up right where he left off last season displaying the same...

Flowers shines, South Florida beats No. 22 Navy 52-45

TAMPA Florida Quinton Flowers ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns to help South Florida get back...

Truex bounces back from Chase elimination to win pole

MARTINSVILLE Virginia Martin Truex Jr vowed to win the remaining races this season once he was...

Dovizioso claims pole for Malaysia MotoGP

SEPANG Malaysia Andrea Dovizioso won pole position on Saturday for the Malaysia MotoGP as fellow...

KSA's re-election to UNHRC reflects global community's trust — Al-Mouallimi

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia s re election to the United Nations Human Rights Council UNHRC...

Guards thwart suicide attack on Yemen central bank

ADEN Yemen Guards thwarted a suicide attack on the Yemeni central bank on Saturday opening fire...

Shiite militias launch operation near Mosul

IRBIL Iraq State sanctioned Shiite militias launched an assault on the Daesh group west of the...

Passenger plane evacuated as it catches fire at Chicago airport

CHICAGO United States Pilots were forced to abort a takeoff and evacuate passengers from a...

Aoun’s presidency… a bridge to serve whom?

It is not unusual that disagreement is always dominating the situation in Lebanon being a country...