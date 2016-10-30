Young Indian poet seeks social justice

RIYADH: Young Indian poet Imran Pratapgarhi, who came to Riyadh to enthrall Indian expats on Thursday night, is known for revolutionary ideas in his poetry and speaking the truth. He is seen by Indian youth as “a candle in the wind” for raising current issues facing Muslims and underprivileged communities.

Speaking to Arab News after the grand mushaira (poetry session) on Friday, Pratapgarhi said: “My fellow poets say my poetry will not find a place in school textbooks and I will not be remembered for my poetry. I very humbly respond, saying that finding a place in the textbook is not my aim. I envision change in the system, social justice and want grievances of the underprivileged people redressed. If that is done, my life is successful.”

“Recently I was awarded with the Yash Bharti Samman, the highest award conferred for excellence in literature, fine arts, classical music, folk music, culture and sports by the Uttar Pradesh government, and again some poets said now I will change the tone and tenor of my poetry. But I am committed to what I do as I consider myself the voice of the voiceless.”

He said the Indian government gives a 50,000 rupee lifetime pension every month to the recipients of Yash Bharti awards. "I have decided to donate a part of it every month to the family of Minhaj, a 22-year-old victim from Jamtara district in Jharkhand who died in custody after being arrested for allegedly sharing a comment about beef on WhatsApp.”

Pratapgarhi also went to the premier Indian University JNU to express solidarity with the family of Najeeb, who went missing from the campus, sparking a national debate in India over safety on campuses.

Pratapgarhi told Arab News: “Whatever I charge for my performances, I donate it to the school I run for poor children. I am also currently working to establish a college in my home district of Pratapgarh."

Pratapgarhi’s confident style, flawless diction and clarity to raise current issues with honesty won thunderous applause and a standing ovation many times at the mushaira.