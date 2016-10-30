  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Young Indian poet seeks social justice

Saudi Arabia

Young Indian poet seeks social justice

RASHID HASSAN |

Indian poet Imran Pratapgarhi receives bouquets from children during the mushaira in Riyadh.

RIYADH: Young Indian poet Imran Pratapgarhi, who came to Riyadh to enthrall Indian expats on Thursday night, is known for revolutionary ideas in his poetry and speaking the truth. He is seen by Indian youth as “a candle in the wind” for raising current issues facing Muslims and underprivileged communities.
Speaking to Arab News after the grand mushaira (poetry session) on Friday, Pratapgarhi said: “My fellow poets say my poetry will not find a place in school textbooks and I will not be remembered for my poetry. I very humbly respond, saying that finding a place in the textbook is not my aim. I envision change in the system, social justice and want grievances of the underprivileged people redressed. If that is done, my life is successful.”
“Recently I was awarded with the Yash Bharti Samman, the highest award conferred for excellence in literature, fine arts, classical music, folk music, culture and sports by the Uttar Pradesh government, and again some poets said now I will change the tone and tenor of my poetry. But I am committed to what I do as I consider myself the voice of the voiceless.”
He said the Indian government gives a 50,000 rupee lifetime pension every month to the recipients of Yash Bharti awards. "I have decided to donate a part of it every month to the family of Minhaj, a 22-year-old victim from Jamtara district in Jharkhand who died in custody after being arrested for allegedly sharing a comment about beef on WhatsApp.”
Pratapgarhi also went to the premier Indian University JNU to express solidarity with the family of Najeeb, who went missing from the campus, sparking a national debate in India over safety on campuses.
Pratapgarhi told Arab News: “Whatever I charge for my performances, I donate it to the school I run for poor children. I am also currently working to establish a college in my home district of Pratapgarh."
Pratapgarhi’s confident style, flawless diction and clarity to raise current issues with honesty won thunderous applause and a standing ovation many times at the mushaira.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Labor minister wants private sector to hire more Saudis

RIYADH Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al Haqabani has called for the consolidated...

Riyadh, Jakarta to double trade by 2020

RIYADH According to recent bilateral discussions between the two countries Indonesia is keen to...

Saudi symposium highlights social media impact on Bosnian youth

SARAJEVO Saudi and Bosnian social media experts confirmed the record high social media use in...

KSA's re-election to UNHRC reflects global community's trust — Al-Mouallimi

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia s re election to the United Nations Human Rights Council UNHRC...

Global outrage over Houthi missile attack near Makkah

RIYADH The ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militias targeting the holy city of Makkah...

Aramco confirms Embraer graft case

RIYADH A former employee of Saudi Aramco received a bribe in return for the purchase of airplanes...

Argentine VP arrives today

RIYADH Argentinian Vice President Gabriela Michetti arrives in the Kingdom today at the...

Huge haul of drugs at Duba port

JEDDAH Saudi Customs seized 876 421 Captagon pills that were being smuggled into the Kingdom...

20 percent of Jeddah taxis violate the law

JEDDAH The field campaign directed by Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal has seized 1 064 taxis...

Projects worth SR200 million to help youth in Najran

JEDDAH The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC announced the implementation of...

Czech envoy underscores strong ties with Kingdom

RIYADH Ambassador Jiri Slavik underscored the reliable bilateral ties binding the Czech Republic...

Hussa bint Salman arrives in Doha to offer condolences

JEDDAH A high level delegation of Saudi Princesses arrived in Doha on Wednesday 26th October 2016...

Iran denounced for Houthi support after attack targeting Makkah

JEDDAH Iran was roundly condemned on Friday over its support for Houthi militia which on Thursday...

Saudi exhibition allows Arab artists their own space

JEDDAH New Art in the Middle East Chapter I an exhibition of 11 Arab artists from the Middle East...

154 Saudi ex-extremists ready for reintegration

JEDDAH Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center MNCC said it graduated 154 beneficiaries who...

Prince Mohammed bin Salman reposes full faith in KSA youth

JEDDAH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense has...

Around Arab News

Labor minister wants private sector to hire more Saudis

RIYADH Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al Haqabani has called for the consolidated...

Riyadh, Jakarta to double trade by 2020

RIYADH According to recent bilateral discussions between the two countries Indonesia is keen to...

Saudi symposium highlights social media impact on Bosnian youth

SARAJEVO Saudi and Bosnian social media experts confirmed the record high social media use in...

Young Indian poet seeks social justice

RIYADH Young Indian poet Imran Pratapgarhi who came to Riyadh to enthrall Indian expats on...

Condemning the Houthi attack is not enough!

The recent and ongoing global condemnation of the recent Houthi missile attack which was...

Arabs losing ground to Iran in the lobbying stakes

The world s greatest state sponsor of terrorism is pulling out all stops to ingratiate itself...

US must remain in Iraq to stabilize it

Iraq has been in a hell of a mess since the US invasion and occupation in 2003 The dictator...

Arab celebs slam Houthi missile attack near Makkah

JEDDAH Thursday s ballistic missile launch by Yemen s Houthi militias toward Makkah has been...

Egypt furious over OIC chief’s ‘jibe’ at El-Sisi, Madani calls it ‘sense of humor’

JEDDAH Egypt s Foreign Minister has protested remarks by Iyad Madani chief of the Organization of...

Russia: Aleppo school bombing photos were fake, ‘no casualties’

BEIRUT Syrian government forces launched a counteroffensive Saturday under the cover of...

Israel apologizes for deputy minister’s quake comments

JERUSALEM Israel apologized on Saturday after a deputy minister said an earthquake in Italy was...

Iraqis ‘pausing’ Mosul campaign to consolidate gains, says coalition

WASHINGTON Iraqi forces are halting their advance on the Daesh group s last urban stronghold of...

Egypt hands life to MB supporters for 2013 riot

CAIRO An Egyptian court sentenced two Muslim Brotherhood MB supporters on Saturday to life in...

GCC bank mergers ‘still rare despite tougher environment’

JEDDAH Merger and acquisition M A activity among GCC banks is still unusual despite a tougher...

4 percent weekly loss as crude settles below $50

NEW YORK Oil prices settled below 50 on Friday to mark their biggest weekly loss in six weeks on...

Non-OPEC yet to pledge concrete oil output steps after Vienna talks

VIENNA Non OPEC producers made no specific commitment on Saturday to join the Organization of the...