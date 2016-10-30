Riyadh, Jakarta to double trade by 2020

RIYADH: According to recent bilateral discussions between the two countries, Indonesia is keen to work in close cooperation with the Kingdom to double their bilateral trade volume in the next four years.

“The two countries have a lot of potential for trade expansion and I hope that the volume of trade between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia will be doubled by 2020,” said Wawan Sudarmawan, trade attache at the Indonesian Embassy, on Wednesday.

This comes as the Indonesian Embassy is expected to host a diplomatic reception in Riyadh this week to mark the anniversary of Indonesia's independence. Working to further enhance their cooperation, the two sides have agreed to actively participate in trade exhibitions staged in both countries on a regular basis.

The Indonesian Embassy already participates in exhibitions held in Riyadh and Jeddah, namely the Saudi Agrofood and Agriculture exhibition, the Saudi Build exhibition, the Jeddah International Trade Fair, the Decorex exhibition, the Food and hospitality exhibition and the International Coffee and Chocolate exhibition, all of which seek to promote Indonesian products in the Kingdom, which is also one of the biggest potential markets for Indonesia in the Middle East, said Sudarmawan. He added that several Saudi companies are participating in trade exhibitions in Jakarta.

“To further strengthen our cooperation,” he added, “we are also working with the Council of Saudi Chambers to hold catalogue shows and invite Saudi businesses to visit Indonesia for better coordination and bilateral cooperation.”

Indonesia’s main export commodities to the Kingdom are palm oil, rubber, rubber products, plywood, paper, paper products, pulp, charcoal, textile and textile products.

According to sources from the Indonesian Trade Ministry, total trade between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia amounted to $8.5 billion in 2015.

Last year Indonesia opened a Trade, Tourism and Investment Center in Riyadh as part of its plan to bolster bilateral cooperation in the commercial and tourism sectors, as well as to introduce Indonesia’s potential business opportunities to Saudi businessmen.