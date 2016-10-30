  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh, Jakarta to double trade by 2020

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Jakarta to double trade by 2020

RASHID HASSAN |

The owner of a clothing line showcases his products at an Indonesian Trade Ministry exhibition in this May 2016 photo. More than 100 Indonesian entrepreneurs displayed their products to dozens of Saudi businessmen at the exhibition. (Courtesy: Jakarta Post)

RIYADH: According to recent bilateral discussions between the two countries, Indonesia is keen to work in close cooperation with the Kingdom to double their bilateral trade volume in the next four years.
“The two countries have a lot of potential for trade expansion and I hope that the volume of trade between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia will be doubled by 2020,” said Wawan Sudarmawan, trade attache at the Indonesian Embassy, on Wednesday.
This comes as the Indonesian Embassy is expected to host a diplomatic reception in Riyadh this week to mark the anniversary of Indonesia's independence. Working to further enhance their cooperation, the two sides have agreed to actively participate in trade exhibitions staged in both countries on a regular basis.
The Indonesian Embassy already participates in exhibitions held in Riyadh and Jeddah, namely the Saudi Agrofood and Agriculture exhibition, the Saudi Build exhibition, the Jeddah International Trade Fair, the Decorex exhibition, the Food and hospitality exhibition and the International Coffee and Chocolate exhibition, all of which seek to promote Indonesian products in the Kingdom, which is also one of the biggest potential markets for Indonesia in the Middle East, said Sudarmawan. He added that several Saudi companies are participating in trade exhibitions in Jakarta.
“To further strengthen our cooperation,” he added, “we are also working with the Council of Saudi Chambers to hold catalogue shows and invite Saudi businesses to visit Indonesia for better coordination and bilateral cooperation.”
Indonesia’s main export commodities to the Kingdom are palm oil, rubber, rubber products, plywood, paper, paper products, pulp, charcoal, textile and textile products.
According to sources from the Indonesian Trade Ministry, total trade between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia amounted to $8.5 billion in 2015.
Last year Indonesia opened a Trade, Tourism and Investment Center in Riyadh as part of its plan to bolster bilateral cooperation in the commercial and tourism sectors, as well as to introduce Indonesia’s potential business opportunities to Saudi businessmen.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Labor minister wants private sector to hire more Saudis

RIYADH Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al Haqabani has called for the consolidated...

Saudi symposium highlights social media impact on Bosnian youth

SARAJEVO Saudi and Bosnian social media experts confirmed the record high social media use in...

Young Indian poet seeks social justice

RIYADH Young Indian poet Imran Pratapgarhi who came to Riyadh to enthrall Indian expats on...

KSA's re-election to UNHRC reflects global community's trust — Al-Mouallimi

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia s re election to the United Nations Human Rights Council UNHRC...

Global outrage over Houthi missile attack near Makkah

RIYADH The ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militias targeting the holy city of Makkah...

Aramco confirms Embraer graft case

RIYADH A former employee of Saudi Aramco received a bribe in return for the purchase of airplanes...

Argentine VP arrives today

RIYADH Argentinian Vice President Gabriela Michetti arrives in the Kingdom today at the...

Huge haul of drugs at Duba port

JEDDAH Saudi Customs seized 876 421 Captagon pills that were being smuggled into the Kingdom...

20 percent of Jeddah taxis violate the law

JEDDAH The field campaign directed by Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal has seized 1 064 taxis...

Projects worth SR200 million to help youth in Najran

JEDDAH The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC announced the implementation of...

Czech envoy underscores strong ties with Kingdom

RIYADH Ambassador Jiri Slavik underscored the reliable bilateral ties binding the Czech Republic...

Hussa bint Salman arrives in Doha to offer condolences

JEDDAH A high level delegation of Saudi Princesses arrived in Doha on Wednesday 26th October 2016...

Iran denounced for Houthi support after attack targeting Makkah

JEDDAH Iran was roundly condemned on Friday over its support for Houthi militia which on Thursday...

Saudi exhibition allows Arab artists their own space

JEDDAH New Art in the Middle East Chapter I an exhibition of 11 Arab artists from the Middle East...

154 Saudi ex-extremists ready for reintegration

JEDDAH Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center MNCC said it graduated 154 beneficiaries who...

Prince Mohammed bin Salman reposes full faith in KSA youth

JEDDAH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense has...

Around Arab News

Labor minister wants private sector to hire more Saudis

RIYADH Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al Haqabani has called for the consolidated...

Riyadh, Jakarta to double trade by 2020

RIYADH According to recent bilateral discussions between the two countries Indonesia is keen to...

Saudi symposium highlights social media impact on Bosnian youth

SARAJEVO Saudi and Bosnian social media experts confirmed the record high social media use in...

Young Indian poet seeks social justice

RIYADH Young Indian poet Imran Pratapgarhi who came to Riyadh to enthrall Indian expats on...

Condemning the Houthi attack is not enough!

The recent and ongoing global condemnation of the recent Houthi missile attack which was...

Arabs losing ground to Iran in the lobbying stakes

The world s greatest state sponsor of terrorism is pulling out all stops to ingratiate itself...

US must remain in Iraq to stabilize it

Iraq has been in a hell of a mess since the US invasion and occupation in 2003 The dictator...

Arab celebs slam Houthi missile attack near Makkah

JEDDAH Thursday s ballistic missile launch by Yemen s Houthi militias toward Makkah has been...

Egypt furious over OIC chief’s ‘jibe’ at El-Sisi, Madani calls it ‘sense of humor’

JEDDAH Egypt s Foreign Minister has protested remarks by Iyad Madani chief of the Organization of...

Russia: Aleppo school bombing photos were fake, ‘no casualties’

BEIRUT Syrian government forces launched a counteroffensive Saturday under the cover of...

Israel apologizes for deputy minister’s quake comments

JERUSALEM Israel apologized on Saturday after a deputy minister said an earthquake in Italy was...

Iraqis ‘pausing’ Mosul campaign to consolidate gains, says coalition

WASHINGTON Iraqi forces are halting their advance on the Daesh group s last urban stronghold of...

Egypt hands life to MB supporters for 2013 riot

CAIRO An Egyptian court sentenced two Muslim Brotherhood MB supporters on Saturday to life in...

GCC bank mergers ‘still rare despite tougher environment’

JEDDAH Merger and acquisition M A activity among GCC banks is still unusual despite a tougher...

4 percent weekly loss as crude settles below $50

NEW YORK Oil prices settled below 50 on Friday to mark their biggest weekly loss in six weeks on...

Non-OPEC yet to pledge concrete oil output steps after Vienna talks

VIENNA Non OPEC producers made no specific commitment on Saturday to join the Organization of the...