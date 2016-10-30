  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Better technology sought to improve maritime transport

Fouzia Khan |

The conference and exhibition was opened by Nabeel Mohammed Al-Amudi, president of the Saudi Ports Authority.

JEDDAH: International experts discussed the development of Kingdom’s maritime sector at the 12th International Conference and Exhibition on Transport and Logistics in Jeddah recently.
The conference was launched by Nabeel Mohammed Al-Amudi, president of the Saudi Ports Authority, in the presence of Mousaed Al-Daris, chief executive officer of the Saudi Ports Authorities, Capt. Abdullah Al-Zami, general director of the Jeddah Islamic Port, and Rory J. Dayle, managing director of Transport Events Management in Malaysia. The conference also invited the participation of some 400 international, regional and local experts.
Al-Amudi said that the Saudi Ports Authority will work to develop the transport and logistics system of the Kingdom by equipping it with better technology and by developing logistics systems that comply with the National Transformation Program 2020, in order to build the institutional capacity and capabilities needed to achieve the ambitious goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
He said that the central aim of the conference was to exchange ideas to network, to give opportunities to local businesses to interact with international experts and to share ideas that allow local industries to move forward.
“We anticipate the development of good relationships with international companies, experts and the latest technology providers who can help us support the Kingdom’s ports and develop our competitiveness regionally and internationally,” he said.
He also added that a total of nine Saudi ports are reviewing their growth opportunities in order to cope with the Vision 2030.
He also said that another aim of the conference was to discuss a number of initiatives and issues in the Middle East related to transport, logistics and the maritime sector, adding that seaports represent one of the main pillars of the economy. During the recent years, Saudi ports, in particular, have carried out functions beyond the normal stereotype of a sea port, having become industrial, commercial and service integrated centers supporting the state’s strategies and economy, as well as supplying world markets with fuel, oil products and power supplies.
Al-Daris said the Kingdom is working for the development of all sectors and that the exhibition also presents a business opportunity for 60 exhibitors and logistical providers to communicate directly with delegates participating at the conference to boost coordination, cooperation and the exchange of expertise.
J. Dayle said that his company, Transport Events Management in Malaysia, is delighted to be a partner of the Saudi Port Authority, noting that such conferences and exhibitions are one way to raise awareness about the vision of the kingdom, and to ensure that the outcomes of this conference will contribute in the success of the Kingdom’s plan for 2030.
During the two-day conference, some 30 international and domestic experts from the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Singapore, UAE, Asia and the Gulf countries discussed the development of the maritime sector, investment opportunities and the challenges of marine transport in the Kingdom in relation to global financial and economic fluctuations and their impact on marine activities.

