Argentine vice president arrives in Riyadh

RIYADH: Argentine Vice President Marta Gabriela Michetti, who arrived in the Saudi capital on Saturday morning, will meet Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Sunday.

“She is also scheduled to meet other top Saudi officials to explain Argentina’s new economic policies,” Argentine Ambassador Jaime Sergio Cerda told Arab News on Saturday.

The Argentine ambassador added that Michetti, who is on a three-day visit to the Kingdom, expressed her appreciation for the Saudi hospitality.

Michetti was welcomed at the King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) by Minister of Water, Environment and Agriculture Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli.

The Argentine envoy added that Michetti expressed admiration for the city’s gleaming tall buildings that deck out the Saudi capital’s skyline.

"Since she arrived on a weekend, the vice president deemed it proper to visit cultural places like the historical Diriyah, which has become a UNESCO World Heritage site,” Cerda said.

Cerda added that the Argentinean vice president expressed her appreciation for the efforts exerted by the Saudi government to restore buildings that include old palaces.

In the afternoon, Michetti visited the Kuwaiti Souq, also called Taiba, which is a popular street bazaar where trinkets, jewelry, antiques, abayas, perfumes, among others, can be found.

“She was also able to meet Haitham Bouzo, president of the Saudi Support Group of the Argentinean Rights over the Malvinas Island, known as the Falkland Islands,” Cerda said.

Earlier, Bouzo said that the Saudi Support Group will continue its efforts for the sovereignty of the Malvinas Island.

Several international and regional bodies such as the Southern Common Market, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and the Union of South American Nations have declared solidarity with Argentina on the issue.

During her visit, the vice president will also meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naïf as well as Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Argentinian Embassy is also arranging a meeting between Michetti and her country’s senate president, along with Shoura Council members headed by Chairman Abdullah Al-Asheikh.

“A meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir is also being arranged to discuss issues of common interest to the two countries,” Cerda said. He added that Michetti will also meet with top executives of local firms, decision makers and industry captains at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to increase trade between the private sectors of the two countries. “On Monday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. Ms. Michetti is also expected to attend a forum on investment at the RCCI,” Cerda added.

He said that the visit is important and timely since the last time a top Argentinian leader visited the Kingdom was in the 90s, when then President Carlos Menem came for a visit in 1994, adding that the bilateral ties between the two countries were established in 1946.

“That means that this year we’re celebrating the 70th anniversary of Argentinian-Saudi bilateral ties,” he said.

Michetti, who will serve as Argentina’s vice president until 2019, is heading a delegation comprising top officials from the Latin American country’s various ministries. The Argentinian envoy also said that, during the visit, customs issues between the two countries will be discussed.

“We have confirmed agreements on certain areas but not on customs duties to ensure that negotiations on trade between the two countries are appropriately conducted,” he said. “Both countries know that we have to have some kind of a safety net as far as bilateral trade is concerned,” he said.