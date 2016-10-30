  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • EU foreign policy chief visits KSA to discuss Syria

Saudi Arabia

EU foreign policy chief visits KSA to discuss Syria

GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN |

EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini

RIYADH: In a major move to ramp up efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis, Federica Mogherini, European Union foreign policy chief, will visit Saudi Arabia on Monday and hold talks with top Saudi officials including Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir.

Mogherini is currently visiting Tehran as part of the EU’s policy to engage more intensively with countries in the region to resolve the Syrian situation.
“Mogherini will travel to Riyadh for senior level talks in line with the EU’s bids to reach out to key actors in the region on the Syrian crisis,” said Nabila Massrali, an EU spokesperson, while giving details of the visit. Nabila told Arab News that EU countries are keen to engage more actively to find solution to the crisis, which has wide implications in the Middle East and the world at large.
“The EU and its member states have already made approximately $8 billion available to Syria and the Syrian refugees since the beginning of the crisis,” she said. In reply to a question about the meetings in Riyadh, Nabila said: “The EU foreign policy chief’s agenda includes meetings and consultations with Saudi officials, which are being finalized as of now.”
In statement released by the EU External Action group, it was revealed that the talks with regional interlocutors have already begun and that more are being planned in the wake of these visits in an effort to defuse the situation in Syria.
“High Representative Mogherini will continue to constantly liaise with the UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura in pursuing this outreach,” said the statement.
The EU is a full member and active participant in the International Syria Support Group (ISSG). It fully supports the UN-led process, notably the efforts of the UN special envoy for Syria.
The statement further said that the Syrian crisis has become the world’s worst humanitarian disaster, adding that the EU is the leading donor in the international response to the crisis.
“The EU support goes both to Syrians in their country and to refugees and their host communities in neighboring Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq,” the statement added.
The EU, which works closely with the Gulf states, welcomed the agreement announced by the US and Russia (as co-chairs of the ISSG) on Sept. 10, reinstating the cessation of hostilities in Syria.
Meanwhile many are lamenting the fact that the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and UN special envoy for Syria have estimated the death toll from the Syria conflict to be more than 300,000 and 400,000, respectively. In fact, the UN envoy has stopped its official casualty count in Syria, citing its inability to verify the figures it receives from various sources.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Houthi militia plot ‘to target Jeddah airport’ slammed

RIYADH The Houthi statement on Saturday that its missile was aimed at the King Abdul Aziz...

Argentine vice president arrives in Riyadh

RIYADH Argentine Vice President Marta Gabriela Michetti who arrived in the Saudi capital on...

Better technology sought to improve maritime transport

JEDDAH International experts discussed the development of Kingdom s maritime sector at the 12th...

Labor minister wants private sector to hire more Saudis

RIYADH Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al Haqabani has called for the consolidated...

Riyadh, Jakarta to double trade by 2020

RIYADH According to recent bilateral discussions between the two countries Indonesia is keen to...

Saudi symposium highlights social media impact on Bosnian youth

SARAJEVO Saudi and Bosnian social media experts confirmed the record high social media use in...

Young Indian poet seeks social justice

RIYADH Young Indian poet Imran Pratapgarhi who came to Riyadh to enthrall Indian expats on...

KSA's re-election to UNHRC reflects global community's trust — Al-Mouallimi

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia s re election to the United Nations Human Rights Council UNHRC...

Global outrage over Houthi missile attack near Makkah

RIYADH The ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militias targeting the holy city of Makkah...

Aramco confirms Embraer graft case

RIYADH A former employee of Saudi Aramco received a bribe in return for the purchase of airplanes...

Argentine VP arrives today

RIYADH Argentinian Vice President Gabriela Michetti arrives in the Kingdom today at the...

Huge haul of drugs at Duba port

JEDDAH Saudi Customs seized 876 421 Captagon pills that were being smuggled into the Kingdom...

20 percent of Jeddah taxis violate the law

JEDDAH The field campaign directed by Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal has seized 1 064 taxis...

Projects worth SR200 million to help youth in Najran

JEDDAH The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC announced the implementation of...

Czech envoy underscores strong ties with Kingdom

RIYADH Ambassador Jiri Slavik underscored the reliable bilateral ties binding the Czech Republic...

Hussa bint Salman arrives in Doha to offer condolences

JEDDAH A high level delegation of Saudi Princesses arrived in Doha on Wednesday 26th October 2016...

Around Arab News

EU foreign policy chief visits KSA to discuss Syria

RIYADH In a major move to ramp up efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis Federica Mogherini...

Houthi militia plot ‘to target Jeddah airport’ slammed

RIYADH The Houthi statement on Saturday that its missile was aimed at the King Abdul Aziz...

Argentine vice president arrives in Riyadh

RIYADH Argentine Vice President Marta Gabriela Michetti who arrived in the Saudi capital on...

Better technology sought to improve maritime transport

JEDDAH International experts discussed the development of Kingdom s maritime sector at the 12th...

Labor minister wants private sector to hire more Saudis

RIYADH Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al Haqabani has called for the consolidated...

Riyadh, Jakarta to double trade by 2020

RIYADH According to recent bilateral discussions between the two countries Indonesia is keen to...

Saudi symposium highlights social media impact on Bosnian youth

SARAJEVO Saudi and Bosnian social media experts confirmed the record high social media use in...

Young Indian poet seeks social justice

RIYADH Young Indian poet Imran Pratapgarhi who came to Riyadh to enthrall Indian expats on...

Condemning the Houthi attack is not enough!

The recent and ongoing global condemnation of the recent Houthi missile attack which was...

Arabs losing ground to Iran in the lobbying stakes

The world s greatest state sponsor of terrorism is pulling out all stops to ingratiate itself...

US must remain in Iraq to stabilize it

Iraq has been in a hell of a mess since the US invasion and occupation in 2003 The dictator...

Arab celebs slam Houthi missile attack near Makkah

JEDDAH Thursday s ballistic missile launch by Yemen s Houthi militias toward Makkah has been...

Egypt furious over OIC chief’s ‘jibe’ at El-Sisi, Madani calls it ‘sense of humor’

JEDDAH Egypt s Foreign Minister has protested remarks by Iyad Madani chief of the Organization of...

Russia: Aleppo school bombing photos were fake, ‘no casualties’

BEIRUT Syrian government forces launched a counteroffensive Saturday under the cover of...

Israel apologizes for deputy minister’s quake comments

JERUSALEM Israel apologized on Saturday after a deputy minister said an earthquake in Italy was...

Iraqis ‘pausing’ Mosul campaign to consolidate gains, says coalition

WASHINGTON Iraqi forces are halting their advance on the Daesh group s last urban stronghold of...