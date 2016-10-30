  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Police officer killed, another wounded in Qatif shooting — Al-Arabiya

Arab News

Google map showing the eastern city of Qatif.

JEDDAH: Gunmen killed a police officer and wounded another in a drive-by shooting in the eastern city of Qatif on Sunday, Al Arabiya network said.
The report identified the fatality as Sultan Al-Mutairi.
Al Arabiya said the officers were on patrol in a car when they came under heavy gunfire from still unidentified assailants.
The shooting comes just a week after two security officers were gunned down in Dammam city as they were returning home from work.

