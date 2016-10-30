Police officer killed, another wounded in Qatif shooting — Al-Arabiya

JEDDAH: Gunmen killed a police officer and wounded another in a drive-by shooting in the eastern city of Qatif on Sunday, Al Arabiya network said.

The report identified the fatality as Sultan Al-Mutairi.

Al Arabiya said the officers were on patrol in a car when they came under heavy gunfire from still unidentified assailants.

The shooting comes just a week after two security officers were gunned down in Dammam city as they were returning home from work.