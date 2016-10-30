Malkin and Crosby braces lift Penguins past Flyers

PHILADELPHIA: Evgeni Malkin scored twice, including the tiebreaker in the third period, and Sidney Crosby also had two goals to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Matt Cullen also scored for the Penguins, who scored three times in a 55-second span in the first period as Pittsburgh claimed its fourth win in the last five. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 38 shots while making his ninth straight start.

Jakub Voracek scored twice for the Flyers, and Claude Giroux and Wayne Simmonds each had one for Philadelphia. Steve Mason started and gave up three goals on 13 shots in the first period. Michal Neuvirth replaced him to start the second and finished with 12 saves on 14 shots.

Malkin put the Penguins ahead for good at 8:33 of the third with his 300th career goal. Olli Maatta threw the puck toward the net. It bounced off the leg of Philadelphia’s Brandon Manning and to the back post, where a wide-open Malkin shot past Neuvirth.

Crosby, who missed the first six games due to a concussion, has four goals and five points in three games since returning.

Shea Weber scored a power-play goal in the third period, lifting the Montreal Canadiens over the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 for its seventh straight victory.

Alex Galchenyuk also scored for Montreal, which is the only NHL club without a regulation loss this season.

Nazem Kadri scored for the Leafs.

Toronto outshot Montreal 37-31, but Carey Price made 37 saves for the Canadiens. Frederik Andersen had 29 stops for the Leafs.

The Canadiens were on a 4-on-3 power play when Radulov slid a pass to Weber for a blast from about 35 feet out that went inside the right post. It was Weber’s fourth goal and 10th point in nine games as a Canadien.

Joe Pavelski and Tommy Wingels scored 17 seconds apart and San Jose went on to beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 in a rematch of last season’s seven-game, second-round playoff series won by the Sharks.

Joonas Donskoi also scored and Joe Thornton added an empty-netter as the Sharks picked up where they left off last spring from that all-home team series against the Predators. Martin Jones made 27 saves to help San Jose finish off a 3-0 homestand.

James Neal scored the lone goal for the struggling Predators. Nashville has lost six of its last seven games and is winless in five road contests this season. Pekka Rinne made 23 saves.

Tuukka Rask made 23 saves for his 31st career shutout to lead the Boston Bruins to a 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Tim Schaller scored for the Bruins with 2:11 left in the second period as his shot from along the goal line in the right corner went in off of goaltender Jimmy Howard’s left hip.

Howard stopped 35 shots for the Red Wings.

Jake Allen stopped 27 shots and Jaden Schwartz scored early in the third period, leading the St. Louis Blues over the Los Angeles Kings 1-0.

It was the first shutout for Allen this season and the 12th in his career.

Schwartz got the first goal by a Blues forward in 169 minutes, 22 seconds. He scored 3:43 into the third off a pass from Jori Lehtera, swiping the puck from in front past goalie Peter Budaj.

Elsewhere, the New Jersey Devils beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1, the Minnesota Wild thrashed the Dallas Stars 4-0, the Colorado Avalanche held on to beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 and the Washington Capitals had a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks,