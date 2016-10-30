  • Search form

Sports

No. 2 Michigan unscathed with 32-23 win at Michigan State

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

GOING ALL THE WAY: De'Veon Smith #4 of the Michigan Wolverines runs for a second quarter touchdown while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan. (AFP)

EAST LANSING, Michigan: Amara Darboh caught eight passes for a career-high 165 yards, and De’Veon Smith ran for two touchdowns to help No. 2 Michigan beat Michigan State 32-23 in college football on Saturday.
There was also close wins for third-ranked Clemson, No.4 Washington and No.5 Lousiville, while No. 8 Baylor fell to a shock 35-34 loss at Texas.
Michigan scored every time they had the ball in the first half, beating the Spartans for only the second time in the last nine meetings. Michigan avenged last year’s loss in which the Spartans scored the winning touchdown on the final play when the Wolverines botched a punt.
Michigan led 30-10 in the fourth before the Spartans scored a pair of touchdowns, the last of which came with only a second left. Michigan State attempted a 2-point conversion and fumbled, and Jabrill Peppers returned it the other way for a defensive conversion.
Michigan State’s LJ Scott rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown.
Deshaun Watson had 430 yards of total offense and Clemson held off No.12 Florida State 37-34.
The junior completed 27 of 43 passes for 378 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. His 34-yard pass to Jordan Leggett with 2:02 remaining gave Clemson the lead. Watson also had 52 yards rushing on 17 carries, and Leggett had 122 yards on five receptions.
Wayne Gallman had 82 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns to help the Tigers extend their regular-season winning streak to 22 games.
Dante Pettis returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown with 3:25 left and fourth -ranked Washington held off No.17 Utah 31-24, to remain undefeated.
After Utah tied it at 24 with 9:07 left, Washington pinned the Utes on their own 1 on quarterback Jake Browning’s pooch punt. The Utes went three-and-out and punted to Pettis, who ran parallel toward the far sideline, broke a tackle and outran everyone else.
Browning threw for 186 yards and two touchdowns, and Myles Gaskin ran for 151 and a touchdown.
At Charlottesville, Virginia, Lamar Jackson floated a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Smith with 13 seconds left and Louisville survived a frenetic finish to beat Virginia 32-25.
Jackson’s fourth touchdown pass kept the Cardinals in the College Football Playoff picture, and couldn’t have hurt the Heisman Trophy frontrunner’s candidacy. Virginia scored with 1:57 remaining and used a 2-point conversion to take a 25-24 lead.
Trent Domingue kicked a 39-yard field goal with 46 seconds left and Texas upset eighth-ranked Baylor 35-24, to hand the Bears their first loss.
For the second straight season, coach Charlie Strong and the Longhorns beat Baylor. This time Texas also dealt a blow to the Big 12’s hopes of putting a team in the College Football Playoff. Both of the conference’s remaining unbeaten teams lost Saturday, with No. 10 West Virginia going down at Oklahoma State.
D’Onta Foreman rushed for a career-best 250 yards and two touchdowns for the Longhorns, They scored with 7:03 left on 7-yard pass from Shane Buechele to Andrew Beck to make it 34-32. The Bears stuffed Tyrone Swoopes trying to run for a 2-point conversion.
At Columbus, Ohio, Curtis Samuel had a 3-yard touchdown run with 9:43 left to give No.6 Ohio State the lead, and J.T. Barrett converted two key third downs on a game-sealing drive as the Buckeyes beat Northwestern 24-20.
Elsewhere Saturday, No.9 Texas A&M thrashed New Mexico State 52-10, No.11 Wisconsin upset seventh-ranked Nebraska 23-17 in overtime, Wyoming pipped No.13 Boise State 30-28 and No.14 Florida used a dominant defensive effort to beat Georgia 24-10.

