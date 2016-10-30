  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Cavaliers down Magic to stay unbeaten

Sports

Cavaliers down Magic to stay unbeaten

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

PENETRATOR: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving shoots the ball in front of Orlando Magic guard Elfrid Payton (4) during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday. The Cavaliers won 105-99. (USA TODAY Sports)

LOS ANGELES: It wasn’t always pretty, but the Cleveland Cavaliers held on for a 105-99 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday to stay unbeaten in the fledgling NBA season.
Shooting guard J.R. Smith, whose contract dispute dragged on through training camp before the reigning NBA champs inked him to a four-year deal worth as much as $57 million, gave good value with three three-pointers in the final three and a half minutes as Cleveland won after letting most of an 18-point lead get away.
“Not every game is going to be pretty for us,” Cavs guard Kyrie Irving said. “We understand that. (We) came off a kind of late win just like this against Toronto yesterday and now Swish (Smith) hit the big shot. For us it’s just about being ready no matter what the score is. We’ve just got to stay resilient.”
Superstar LeBron James had 23 points, nine assists and six rebounds, Irving added 20 and Smith shook off another slow start to score 16 points — 11 of them in the fourth quarter.
Kevin Love fouled out in the final minute with 19 points and five rebounds as the Cavaliers improved to 3-0 for the season less than a week after raising their 2015-16 championship banner.
After controlling most of the contest, Cleveland opened the fourth quarter shooting just 2 of 12. They went more than five minutes without a basket from the floor, and the Magic had trimmed the deficit to 88-85 with four minutes to play.
“I just thought there was a stretch in the game where we messed around, took some bad shots,” Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said.
Lue said Smith is still finding his rhythm after missing all but one pre-season game.
But James found him in the corner for a big three-pointer after Orlando’s Elfrid Payton’s jump shot pulled the visitors within three.
Smith added another three-pointer on the Cavaliers’ next trip down and one more in the final minute.
“The guys just set the table for me,” Smith said. “It was just time for me to eat.”
In Denver, Damian Lillard made a floating seven-foot shot with three-tenths of a second remaining in overtime to lift the Portland Trail Blazers to a 115-113 triumph.
Portland erased a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit, handing the Nuggets a defeat in their home opener for the third straight year.
Lillard scored 37 points and C.J. McCollum added 23 with 10 rebounds for the Trail Blazers.
Nikola Jokic scored 23 points and pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds and Emmanuel Mudiay had 21 points for the Nuggets on what proved an eventful night at their Pepsi Center arena.
At halftime the Nuggets retired the number 55 of Dikembe Mutombo, the Congolese great whose Hall of Fame career spanned 18 seasons.
But the night on which he was honored didn’t go entirely smoothly. With 9:18 remaining in the fourth quarter half of the overhead lights in the arena went out, delaying the game for 28 minutes.
Portland put a further damper on the festivities with their huge rally, scoring the last six points of the game to win it.
Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker sat out San Antonio’s home opener, but the Spurs still had enough firepower to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 98-79.
San Antonio never trailed after the first quarter and used a 17-4 scoring run late in the third period to take a stranglehold on the contest.
Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard scored 16 of his team-high 20 points in the second half and San Antonio smothered Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis, who came into the contest averaging 47.5 points per game in the young season but was held to 18.
Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was asked if games against Western Conference powers Golden State and San Antonio on consecutive days was the toughest back-to-back the NBA had to offer.
“We’re playing against a team that won 73 games and a team that won 67 games,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s ever been a back-to-back where you play against teams that won 200 games.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

No. 2 Michigan unscathed with 32-23 win at Michigan State

EAST LANSING Michigan Amara Darboh caught eight passes for a career high 165 yards and De Veon...

Malkin and Crosby braces lift Penguins past Flyers

PHILADELPHIA Evgeni Malkin scored twice including the tiebreaker in the third period and Sidney...

Kerber, Cibulkova set up title showdown in WTA Finals

SINGAPORE Newly crowned world number one Angelique Kerber crushed the defending champion...

Ronaldo strikes thrice in Real Madrid’s win at Alves

BARCELONA Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty kick but scored three times to restore his touch and...

City and Arsenal forge ahead, Heaton frustrates United

LONDON Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan each scored twice as Manchester City crushed West...

Bangladesh recovers in 2nd Test, leads England by 128

DHAKA Opener Imrul Kayes hit 59 not out as Bangladesh reached 152 3 Saturday gaining a useful 128...

Advantage Indians 2-1 in World Series

CHICAGO Coco Crisp singled in Michael Martinez with the winning run in the seventh inning and the...

Murray gets free ride into final vs. Tsonga

VIENNA Andy Murray was given a helping hand in his bid to snatch the world number one spot when...

Mishra spins India to series victory over New Zealand

VISAKAHAPATNAM India Leg spinner Amit Mishra claimed five wickets to skittle New Zealand out for...

Perera hits ton as Sri Lanka punishes sloppy Zimbabwe

HARARE Kusal Perera struck his maiden Test century as Sri Lanka took control of the first Test...

Matsuyama clings to 3-shot lead at HSBC Champions

SHANGHAI Hideki Matsuyama of Japan kept a clean card Saturday and made just enough birdies for a...

MENA Tour Championship heads for an exciting finish at Muscat Hills

MUSCAT With the Order of Merit race wide open the MENA Golf Tour reaches a thrilling climax this...

Ko finds groove but rain douses play in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR World No 1 Lydia Ko posted her best round on Saturday but remained a few strokes off...

Murray shoots 65, leads by 2 at Sanderson Farms

JACKSON Mississippi Grayson Murray and his caddie had a discussion before his final hole that...

Irving nails it for Cavs with three-point dagger vs. Raptors

LOS ANGELES Kyrie Irving is picking up right where he left off last season displaying the same...

Flowers shines, South Florida beats No. 22 Navy 52-45

TAMPA Florida Quinton Flowers ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns to help South Florida get back...

Around Arab News

Cavaliers down Magic to stay unbeaten

LOS ANGELES It wasn t always pretty but the Cleveland Cavaliers held on for a 105 99 victory over...

No. 2 Michigan unscathed with 32-23 win at Michigan State

EAST LANSING Michigan Amara Darboh caught eight passes for a career high 165 yards and De Veon...

Malkin and Crosby braces lift Penguins past Flyers

PHILADELPHIA Evgeni Malkin scored twice including the tiebreaker in the third period and Sidney...

Churches, buildings collapse as powerful quake shakes Italy

NORCIA Italy Another powerful earthquake shook Central Italy on Sunday sending panicked residents...

Turkey sacks 10,000 more civil servants, shuts media in latest crackdown

ISTANBUL Turkey said it had dismissed a further 10 000 civil servants and closed 15 more media...

Terror plot targeting Saudi-UAE football match foiled

JEDDAH Authorities have thwarted a terror plot targeting a football game between the Saudi and...

Police officer killed, another wounded in Qatif shooting — Al-Arabiya

JEDDAH Gunmen killed a police officer and wounded another in a drive by shooting in the eastern...

Bangladesh telecoms caught up in $500 million tax row

DHAKA Bangladesh By government accounts four foreign backed cellphone operators owe 500 million...

EU foreign policy chief visits KSA to discuss Syria

RIYADH In a major move to ramp up efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis Federica Mogherini...

Houthi militia plot ‘to target Jeddah airport’ slammed

RIYADH The Houthi statement on Saturday that its missile was aimed at the King Abdul Aziz...

Argentine vice president arrives in Riyadh

RIYADH Argentine Vice President Marta Gabriela Michetti who arrived in the Saudi capital on...

Better technology sought to improve maritime transport

JEDDAH International experts discussed the development of Kingdom s maritime sector at the 12th...

Labor minister wants private sector to hire more Saudis

RIYADH Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al Haqabani has called for the consolidated...

Riyadh, Jakarta to double trade by 2020

RIYADH According to recent bilateral discussions between the two countries Indonesia is keen to...

Saudi symposium highlights social media impact on Bosnian youth

SARAJEVO Saudi and Bosnian social media experts confirmed the record high social media use in...

Young Indian poet seeks social justice

RIYADH Young Indian poet Imran Pratapgarhi who came to Riyadh to enthrall Indian expats on...