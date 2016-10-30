Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Grand Final under way

JEDDAH: The Grand Final of the 2016 Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup, one of corporate golf’s biggest amateur tournaments in Belek, Antalya, Turkey, has started on Saturday and will end next Sunday.



Almost 8,000 guests, each individually invited by Turkish Airlines, competed in the eight-month long Qualifying Series, vying for one of the just 100 available qualifying spots for the Grand Final. The qualifiers are being hosted by the five-star luxury Titanic Deluxe Belek hotel.



Finalists will contest the two-round Grand Final over the adjoining Titanic Golf Club before the leading 10 players progress to participate in the Wednesday pro-am of the 2016 Turkish Airlines Open, the $7,000,000 European Tour event that signals the start of the Tour’s Race to Dubai Final Series.



All finalists will also receive VIP hospitality at each day of the Turkish Airlines Open before travelling home in the comfort of business class on board one of Turkish Airlines 334 award-winning aircraft.



Nestled among vast pine forests on the banks of the Besgöz River, the Titanic Deluxe Belek offers finalists and their guests the perfect opportunity to unwind in one of its 11 swimming pools – including the Ocean Pool, the biggest in Antalya – or to relax with a cocktail on its one-kilometer long private beach.



The Hawtree-designed Titanic Golf Club, which boasts some of the most spectacular views of the glistening Mediterranean of anywhere on the Turkish Riviera, will offer competitors plenty of scoring opportunities but those who become complacent will come un-stuck, with hazards lying in wait on almost every hole to punish wayward shots.

The Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Amateur Series, which is also backed by global sponsors, the Financial Times and Conte of Florence – the series’ official clothing and Fashion partner – offers key clients and industry experts the opportunity to network with like-minded business executives at the same time as enjoying and competing at some of the world’s most prestigious courses. It forms part of a wider commitment to golf by Turkish Airlines, which, in addition to the Turkish Airlines Open, also sponsor events on the Ladies European Tour and Challenge Tour.











