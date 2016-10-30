  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • China’s Shanshan Feng wins Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia

Sports

China’s Shanshan Feng wins Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

WINNER: Shanshan Feng of China poses with her trophy after winning the LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club in Kuala Lumpur Sunday. (AP)

KUALA LUMPUR: Shanshan Feng won the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia on Sunday to cap a string of top finishes that started with an Olympic bronze medal.
The 27-year-old Chinese star beat Suzann Pettersen by three strokes at TPC Kuala Lumpur, shooting a 4-under 67 after finishing off a third-round 64 in the morning.
Feng won the event for the second time to push her LPGA Tour victory total to five, ending a drought that stretched to her 2014 Kuala Lumpur win.
She has finished no worse than a tie for fourth in her last six events. After Rio, she tied for fourth at Evian in France, then opened the Asia Swing in China with a fourth-place tie at Reignwood, was second in Taiwan and tied for third in South Korea.
Tied with Anna Nordqvist after the Swede’s tap-in birdie on the par-4 13th, Feng regained the lead with a sweeping 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th. She added a downhill 15-footer on the par-3 15th, and had a three-stroke lead moments later when Nordqvist three-putted the 14th.
Feng finished at 17-under 267.
Pettersen shot her second straight 66. Nordqvist had a 70, hitting into the water on the par-4 18th for a double bogey that dropped her into a tie for third with Amy Yang (69) at 12 under.
A stroke ahead of Nordqvist on Saturday when darkness stopped play, Feng returned to par the 18th and took a two-stroke lead into the final round when Nordqvist closed with a bogey.
The players remained in their third-round groups for the final round in the event that fell behind Saturday when lightning and rain forced a 4 1/2-hour delay. Feng was in the third-to-last threesome, three groups behind Pettersen and a group ahead of Nordqvist.
Top-ranked Lydia Ko shot a 71 — making a double bogey on 15 and a bogey on 18 — to tie for 12th at 8 under. Malaysia’s Sargunan Suntharaj caddied for her in her first tournament since firing Jason Hamilton.
Hamilton immediately teamed with Ha Na Jang, and she ended up tying Ko at 8 under. Jang shot a 72. She birdied four of the first six, bogeyed five of the next six, and parred the last six.
Michelle Wie finished the third round with a quadruple-bogey 8 for a 73, and shot a 71 in the fourth to tie for 27th at 4 under.
The tournament was played on TPC Kuala Lumpur’s East Course, a week after Justin Thomas successfully defended his title on the West Course in the PGA Tour’s CIMB Classic.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Matsuyama finishes off dominant victory in Shanghai

SHANGHAI Hideki Matsuyama of Japan never gave anyone a chance Sunday closing with a 6 under 66 to...

Owen goes one clear in MENA Tour Championship at Muscat Hills

MUSCAT Daniel Owen opened with a tidy five under 67 to seize the early initiative in the MENA...

Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Grand Final under way

JEDDAH The Grand Final of the 2016 Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup one of corporate golf s...

Cavaliers down Magic to stay unbeaten

LOS ANGELES It wasn t always pretty but the Cleveland Cavaliers held on for a 105 99 victory over...

No. 2 Michigan unscathed with 32-23 win at Michigan State

EAST LANSING Michigan Amara Darboh caught eight passes for a career high 165 yards and De Veon...

Malkin and Crosby braces lift Penguins past Flyers

PHILADELPHIA Evgeni Malkin scored twice including the tiebreaker in the third period and Sidney...

Kerber, Cibulkova set up title showdown in WTA Finals

SINGAPORE Newly crowned world number one Angelique Kerber crushed the defending champion...

Ronaldo strikes thrice in Real Madrid’s win at Alves

BARCELONA Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty kick but scored three times to restore his touch and...

City and Arsenal forge ahead, Heaton frustrates United

LONDON Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan each scored twice as Manchester City crushed West...

Bangladesh recovers in 2nd Test, leads England by 128

DHAKA Opener Imrul Kayes hit 59 not out as Bangladesh reached 152 3 Saturday gaining a useful 128...

Advantage Indians 2-1 in World Series

CHICAGO Coco Crisp singled in Michael Martinez with the winning run in the seventh inning and the...

Murray gets free ride into final vs. Tsonga

VIENNA Andy Murray was given a helping hand in his bid to snatch the world number one spot when...

Mishra spins India to series victory over New Zealand

VISAKAHAPATNAM India Leg spinner Amit Mishra claimed five wickets to skittle New Zealand out for...

Perera hits ton as Sri Lanka punishes sloppy Zimbabwe

HARARE Kusal Perera struck his maiden Test century as Sri Lanka took control of the first Test...

Matsuyama clings to 3-shot lead at HSBC Champions

SHANGHAI Hideki Matsuyama of Japan kept a clean card Saturday and made just enough birdies for a...

MENA Tour Championship heads for an exciting finish at Muscat Hills

MUSCAT With the Order of Merit race wide open the MENA Golf Tour reaches a thrilling climax this...

Around Arab News

Matsuyama finishes off dominant victory in Shanghai

SHANGHAI Hideki Matsuyama of Japan never gave anyone a chance Sunday closing with a 6 under 66 to...

Owen goes one clear in MENA Tour Championship at Muscat Hills

MUSCAT Daniel Owen opened with a tidy five under 67 to seize the early initiative in the MENA...

China’s Shanshan Feng wins Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR Shanshan Feng won the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia on Sunday to cap a string of top...

Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Grand Final under way

JEDDAH The Grand Final of the 2016 Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup one of corporate golf s...

Terror plot targeting Saudi-UAE football match foiled

JEDDAH Authorities have thwarted a terror plot targeting a football game between the Saudi and...

Cavaliers down Magic to stay unbeaten

LOS ANGELES It wasn t always pretty but the Cleveland Cavaliers held on for a 105 99 victory over...

No. 2 Michigan unscathed with 32-23 win at Michigan State

EAST LANSING Michigan Amara Darboh caught eight passes for a career high 165 yards and De Veon...

Malkin and Crosby braces lift Penguins past Flyers

PHILADELPHIA Evgeni Malkin scored twice including the tiebreaker in the third period and Sidney...

Churches, buildings collapse as powerful quake shakes Italy

NORCIA Italy Another powerful earthquake shook Central Italy on Sunday sending panicked residents...

Turkey sacks 10,000 more civil servants, shuts media in latest crackdown

ISTANBUL Turkey said it had dismissed a further 10 000 civil servants and closed 15 more media...

Police officer killed, another wounded in Qatif shooting — Al-Arabiya

JEDDAH Gunmen killed a police officer and wounded another in a drive by shooting in the eastern...

Bangladesh telecoms caught up in $500 million tax row

DHAKA Bangladesh By government accounts four foreign backed cellphone operators owe 500 million...

EU foreign policy chief visits KSA to discuss Syria

RIYADH In a major move to ramp up efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis Federica Mogherini...

Houthi militia plot ‘to target Jeddah airport’ slammed

RIYADH The Houthi statement on Saturday that its missile was aimed at the King Abdul Aziz...

Argentine vice president arrives in Riyadh

RIYADH Argentine Vice President Marta Gabriela Michetti who arrived in the Saudi capital on...

Better technology sought to improve maritime transport

JEDDAH International experts discussed the development of Kingdom s maritime sector at the 12th...