  Police officer martyred, one wounded in Qatif by gunfire from unidentified attackers

Saudi Arabia

Police officer martyred, one wounded in Qatif by gunfire from unidentified attackers

Arab News

JEDDAH: A police officer was martyred and another one was wounded Sunday morning in Qatif, hit by gunfire from unidentified men who fled the scene. The security men were returning from their work near the neighborhood of Majidiyah when they were shot down.
Security sources identified the martyred security man as Sultan Al-Matiri and his injured colleague as Ahmed Harbi. They were members of the security patrols in Majidiyah neighborhood in Qatif Governorate.
As they were walking, a car stopped near them and the men inside sprayed them with a hail of bullets and fled the scene.
Security authorities checked the place of the accident and are tracking down the perpetrators, having collected some information about them.
Spokesman of Interior Ministry Maj. Gen. Mansour al-Turki confirmed the martyrdom of Sultan Al-Matiri in a terrorist attack in Qatif.
"The terrorist attack is the latest in a string of terrorist operations carried out by nine terrorists whose names were made public on Sunday. The suspects are involved in terrorist crimes that occurred recently in Qatif and Dammam," al-Turki said.
This group's crimes include targeting citizens, residents and security men, sabotaging public facilities, and security and economic institutions, as well as disrupting normal public life.

