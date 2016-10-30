Murray captures Vienna title to close in on No.1 spot

PARIS: Andy Murray continued his march toward the world number one slot by winning the Vienna Open on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Scot swept past Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3 7-6 (8/6) in the final to earn his seventh title of the year.

The Olympic and Wimbledon champion can take over the world number one ranking from Novak Djokovic if he wins next week’s Paris Masters and the Serb fails to reach the final.

He can also take over top spot if he reaches the final and Djokovic loses before the semis in the French capital.

Murray took his recent run to 15 straight victories in which he has picked up the China Open and Shanghai Masters titles as well.

He now has 42 career titles and second in Vienna after also winning in 2014.

He was in total command against Tsonga, breaking early in each set before his only blip allowed the Frenchman and sixth seed to break back and level at 4-4 in the second set.

It was a 14th defeat in 16 meetings with Murray for Tsonga, whose run to the final did at least keep alive his slim hopes of reaching the season ending World Tour Finals in London.



Cilic downs Nishikori to win Swiss title

Marin Cilic tightened his grip on the last qualifying spot in next month’s ATP year-end finals with a dominant 6-1 7-6 (7/5) defeat of Kei Nishikori to win the Swiss Indoors on Sunday.

The Croatian, 28, triumphed in a repeat of the 2014 US Open final, where he also defeated Asia’s best player.

Cilic, ranked 12th in the world, currently holds the last of the qualifying spots for the World Tour Finals in London but will face a battle next week in Paris in the final event of the regular season to keep the spot.

Eight players will take part in the London showpiece.

The Basel success was the second title of the season for Cilic after winning his first Masters 1000 title in August in Cincinnati, beating Andy Murray.

Cilic ended with a modest six aces against Nishikori, producing his last one at just the right moment to earn a pair of match points.

He put a forehand long on the first but claimed the match — and the title — when Nishikori hit a double-fault on the second.

“Well done for Kei, but tough luck today,” Cilic said. “It was a very close match. I played well.

“I had pressure all week fighting to qualify for London. But it was a great week for me, I played some good tennis.”

Cilic needed less than 30 minutes to take command by winning the opening set, but had to work during the second as Nishikori, the world number five, mounted a solid defense.

“Marin played great today,” said the Asian third seed. “I’ve been twice to the finals here and I hope I can come back and finally win it.”

Cilic’s victory marked his 16th career title from 27 finals.

Nishikori, on his way to London for the World Tour Finals for the third straight year, was playing his fifth final of the season but can boast only the Memphis title from February.