Inaugural offers mark Home Centre’s new Al-Qurrayat store

Home Centre, claimed to be the largest home retailer in the Middle East, opened doors to a brand new store at Oasis Mall, Al-Qurrayat, on Oct. 20, taking the total store count in Saudi Arabia to 34.

Spread across an area of 3,120 sqm, this store showcases over 4,000 furniture and home accessories, “guaranteed to rejuvenate every home.

The launch event was marked by events such as cake cutting, balloon decorations, and qahwa dates distribution, and face painting for children.

Visitors also availed the inaugural buy one get one free offer on furniture items at the store.

Customers at the new store benefited from Landmark Group’s Shukran rewards loyalty program.

Those who enrolled for Shukran at the store on the opening day received 250 bonus points, which can eventually be used for purchasing merchandise across all Landmark Group brand outlets.

Home Centre CEO Mederic Payne said: “The new store has been launched in response to the increasing demand for quality home essentials in the country. It reflects our continued commitment to customers, to bring the latest and best-in-class products closer to home, ensuring quality and easy access for all. Saudi Arabia has been a leading business contributor and one of our most receptive markets, and we are confident that the new store will provide an enhanced international shopping environment to our customers.”

The new store in Al-Qurrayat showcases the brand’s newest range of classic, contemporary and modern furniture and home accessories, and continues the brand’s tradition of providing customers with proximity, and home interior options at exceptional value.

Since its inception as a single outlet in the UAE in 1995, Home Centre has grown into an award-winning international network of over 95 stores spread across 10 countries, occupying over four million square feet of retail space worldwide.