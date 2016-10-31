  • Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Etihad Airways’ latest Boeing Dreamliner touches down in Riyadh

Corporate News

Etihad Airways’ latest Boeing Dreamliner touches down in Riyadh

ARAB NEWS |

Etihad Airways’ officials celebrate the launch of Boeing 787 Dreamliner route to Riyadh.

Etihad Airways’ latest Boeing 787 Dreamliner route was launched Sunday with the state-of-the art aircraft touching down in Riyadh.
A welcome ceremony marked the event, which was attended by the airline’s senior management led by Etihad Airways’ SVP Corporate and International Affairs Hareb Almuhairy together with Etihad Airways’ VP UAE and GCC Commercial Mohammad Al-Bulooki, Sultan Al-Mansoori, GCC Country Manager, Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi), and Adel Al-Ragadi, terminal operation manager, King Khaled International Airport KKIA), Riyadh.
The Dreamliner offers more seats and features the airline’s award-winning interiors in a two-class configuration — 28 Business Studios, each providing aisle access and equipped with an in-seat massage and air cushion control system, and 271 Economy Smart Seats with fixed wing headrests.
The aircraft operates on one of the twice-daily flights between Abu Dhabi International Airport and KKIA.
Al-Bulooki said: “Since its launch in 2004, the route has seen consistently strong passenger growth and, to date, we have carried more than 2.5 million guests between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. Etihad Airways’ decision to offer additional capacity on this important route will undoubtedly be well received in the market.”
Riyadh becomes Etihad Airways’ newest B787 destination this year following the induction of the aircraft on flights to Perth, Dusseldorf and Shanghai, with Abu Dhabi-Johannesburg set to become a Dreamliner route on Nov. 1.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Corporate News

KKF, SABIC get recognition for contribution to sustainability and corporate governance

The Pearl Initiative and United Nations Global Compact s second regional forum on Sustainability...

Inaugural offers mark Home Centre’s new Al-Qurrayat store

Home Centre claimed to be the largest home retailer in the Middle East opened doors to a brand...

Alwaleed tops 50 Most Influential Arabs list

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal chairman of Kingdom Holding Company KHC has been ranked number one for...

Cityscape Jeddah visitors to get virtual reality trip to experience luxury Dubai apartments

Visitors to Cityscape Jeddah this week will be able to take a virtual reality trip forward in...

Unicoil develops thin gauge, pre-painted galvanized steel

Unicoil reports that it has developed thin gauge galvanized steel and pre painted galvanized...

Mobily’s cloud computing service boon for Saudi enterprises

Mobily provides cloud computing for small medium enterprises SMEs alongside different packages...

ITFC discusses development projects in Arab countries

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC member of the Islamic Development Bank...

Shaker Group sponsors Retrofit Tech KSA to signify energy efficiency solutions

Shaker Group will participate in the Retrofit Tech KSA 2016 scheduled at Radisson Blu Hotel in...

Al Jazirah Vehicles goes online with inventory of used cars

Al Jazirah Vehicles claimed to be the world s largest distributor of Ford cars is boosting its...

Rosewood Jeddah offers special amenities for productive business stay

Located in the northern Corniche area of Jeddah with views of the Red Sea coastline Rosewood...

Riyali Financial Literacy Program aims to improve life quality

The Riyali Financial Literacy Program developed by SEDCO Holding Group endeavors to continuously...

Nesto Hypermarket’s Riyadh outlets offer 50% discount

Nesto Hypermarket initiated its 50 percent discount promotion campaign in Riyadh on Oct 26 The...

Al-Khozama, NCB sign SR1.3 billion funding facility

Al Khozama Management Company Saudi Arabia s major hospitality and property management company...

Oman Air Cargo wins top accolade

Oman Air Cargo has been awarded Best Cargo Airline for Valuable Goods North and East at the India...

Bahri wins Ship Owner/Operator of the Year award

Adding another honor to its growing list of achievements in 2016 Bahri a global leader in...

Portuguese restaurant opens in Riyadh

Confeitaria Nacional a Portuguese restaurant opened in Riyadh on Oct 19 The event was attended by...

Around Arab News

Why journalist Hisham Melhem, who followed US elections since Nixon, is ‘not at all’ excited this time

JEDDAH A week as the saying goes is a long time in politics That is how US based journalist and...

Saudi bond success ‘reflects overall economic strength’

JEDDAH The net income of Saudi listed companies declined 2 1 percent year on year in the third...

What would the first 100 days of a Clinton White House look like?

WASHINGTON On Jan 20 2017 Barack Obama s successor will take the oath of office on the Capitol...

‘Sea change’ for Trump’s first 100 days

WASHINGTON Donald Trump believes he will score a tremendous victory on Nov 8 If he does the...

Editorial: ‘What a save’ by Saudi security forces

Saudi Arabia won more than just a World Cup qualifier on Oct 11 2016 According to the information...

Dozens dead as rebels fight to break Aleppo siege

ALEPPO Syria s regime and rebels were locked in fierce fighting Sunday on Aleppo s western edges...

Trump’s inner circle: Family, and a few select friends

WASHINGTON Donald Trump is notoriously a one man show Asked in March who he consults with on...

KKF, SABIC get recognition for contribution to sustainability and corporate governance

The Pearl Initiative and United Nations Global Compact s second regional forum on Sustainability...

Etihad Airways’ latest Boeing Dreamliner touches down in Riyadh

Etihad Airways latest Boeing 787 Dreamliner route was launched Sunday with the state of the art...

Inaugural offers mark Home Centre’s new Al-Qurrayat store

Home Centre claimed to be the largest home retailer in the Middle East opened doors to a brand...

Alwaleed tops 50 Most Influential Arabs list

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal chairman of Kingdom Holding Company KHC has been ranked number one for...

Cityscape Jeddah visitors to get virtual reality trip to experience luxury Dubai apartments

Visitors to Cityscape Jeddah this week will be able to take a virtual reality trip forward in...

Unicoil develops thin gauge, pre-painted galvanized steel

Unicoil reports that it has developed thin gauge galvanized steel and pre painted galvanized...

Turkey sacks 10,000 more civil servants, shuts media in latest crackdown

ISTANBUL Turkey said it had dismissed a further 10 000 civil servants and closed 15 more media...

King Salman holds talks with Argentine VP

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman held wide ranging talks with Argentine Vice...

Sudanese conjoined twins separated in Riyadh

RIYADH A pair of Sudanese conjoined twins was separated Saturday in 11 hours of surgery instead...