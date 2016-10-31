Etihad Airways’ latest Boeing Dreamliner touches down in Riyadh

Etihad Airways’ latest Boeing 787 Dreamliner route was launched Sunday with the state-of-the art aircraft touching down in Riyadh.

A welcome ceremony marked the event, which was attended by the airline’s senior management led by Etihad Airways’ SVP Corporate and International Affairs Hareb Almuhairy together with Etihad Airways’ VP UAE and GCC Commercial Mohammad Al-Bulooki, Sultan Al-Mansoori, GCC Country Manager, Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi), and Adel Al-Ragadi, terminal operation manager, King Khaled International Airport KKIA), Riyadh.

The Dreamliner offers more seats and features the airline’s award-winning interiors in a two-class configuration — 28 Business Studios, each providing aisle access and equipped with an in-seat massage and air cushion control system, and 271 Economy Smart Seats with fixed wing headrests.

The aircraft operates on one of the twice-daily flights between Abu Dhabi International Airport and KKIA.

Al-Bulooki said: “Since its launch in 2004, the route has seen consistently strong passenger growth and, to date, we have carried more than 2.5 million guests between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. Etihad Airways’ decision to offer additional capacity on this important route will undoubtedly be well received in the market.”

Riyadh becomes Etihad Airways’ newest B787 destination this year following the induction of the aircraft on flights to Perth, Dusseldorf and Shanghai, with Abu Dhabi-Johannesburg set to become a Dreamliner route on Nov. 1.