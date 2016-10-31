KKF, SABIC get recognition for contribution to sustainability and corporate governance

The Pearl Initiative and United Nations Global Compact’s second regional forum on "Sustainability in action: Business and the sustainable development goals" concluded on Thursday, which shed light on the GCC private sector capabilities in advancing the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

At a welcome reception that preceded the event, The Pearl Initiative recognized Gulf-based companies for their significant contribution in advancing sustainability and corporate governance.

Among the Saudi companies honored were King Khalid Foundation (KKF) and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC).

Carla Koffel, executive director, the Pearl Initiative, spoke on the companies’ achievements at the reception, and applauded their holistic efforts in making corporate governance a business priority.

SABIC has implemented stringent supplier screening, and for educating its supplier base through extensive awareness campaigns and training, and was recognized for its work in improving governance and integrity practices, not only within the company but also across the entire supply chain.

Mohammed Al-Subayel, SABIC Dubai GM, received the recognition award on behalf of SABIC.

KKF (Riyadh) was commended for its outstanding work in improving social and economic development in the Kingdom, notably through its Saudi Responsible Competitiveness Index and Award.

Launched in 2008, this index today has over 50 participating companies who have committed to adhering to the highest standards in managing social and environmental issues throughout their business’ core operations.

Ragdah Rabah, manager, King Khalid Award, received the recognition on behalf of KKF.

The event was held with the support of UAE Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development Sheikh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al-Nahyan on Oct. 27 in Dubai, served as a successful ‘call to action’ — encouraging collaborative strategy and practical action towards creating diverse, prosperous and competitive economies.

The event, attended by over 700 public and private sector representatives, discussed how the GCC private sector could help advance the UN SDGs.