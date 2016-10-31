Trump’s inner circle: Family, and a few select friends

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump is notoriously a one-man show. Asked in March who he consults with on foreign policy, he answered: “myself.”

While Democratic White House hopeful Hillary Clinton is often depicted as the formidable center point of an influential universe, Trump is a lone, hot-burning star.

But the Republican is not completely on his own in the Trump solar system. By his side is a core collection of family and confidants — an inner circle as influential as their number is small.

Here are the main figures who advise Trump:

Melania. Donald Jr. Ivanka. Eric. They are the closest in Trump’s orbit, and hold tremendous sway.

Wife Melania Trump, 46, is a former model and jewelry designer born in Slovenia. She has stood by her man during several campaign crises, including offering a stirring defense of Trump after he was heard on a newly released 2005 video making lewd remarks about women.

Donald Trump Jr, 38, is the candidate’s eldest child, and serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organization. He recently made waves when he told Fox News that running for president is a “step down” for his billionaire father. He was also criticized for appearing on a radio show connected to a known white supremacist.

Daughter Ivanka, 34, and son Eric, 32, are also executive VPs in their father’s firm. Ivanka helped craft Trump’s child care and maternity leave proposals, and wowed supporters with a prime-time speech at the Republican National Convention.

As chief executive officer of the Trump campaign, Stephen Bannon largely operates in the background, but wields immense power.

He took a leave of absence from his position as chief executive of Breitbart Media, home to the provocative Breitbart News, when he was brought on board in August to revive Trump’s flagging campaign.

Kellyanne Conway is Trump’s campaign manager, the first woman to run a major Republican presidential effort. She is a veteran GOP pollster and is known as an expert on focus groups.

The 49-year-old first supported Senator Ted Cruz in the primaries, but Trump hired her in August along with Bannon.

Rudy Giuliani, the outspoken former mayor of New York has known Trump for decades, and is often by the candidate’s side at major rallies, serving as one of his top advisers.

Giuliani, 72, has been seen shifting to the right over the past year, offering dramatic statements in support of Trump and painting his rival Clinton as a criminal.

Chris Christie, the tough-talking Republican New Jersey governor ran for president this year, and was a harsh Trump critic during the primaries. But the two made peace, and Christie, 54, now heads Trump’s presidential transition team. He helped popularize the chant of “Lock her up!” during his fiery anti-Clinton speech at the Republican convention.