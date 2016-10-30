The Jawhara Stadium catastrophe that was averted

JEDDAH: Terrorist organizations and Daesh followers had planned to target Saudi and UAE football fans at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium on Oct. 11, just as they were preparing to break their fast, observed for Ashoura, the tenth day of Muharram in the Islamic calendar.

As the muezzin was calling Muslims for the Maghreb prayer that day, 60,000 fans prepared to break their fast in Al-Jawhara Stadium parking lot, before the start of the match, in an atmosphere of spirituality, never thinking for a moment that their lives were in danger.

Fortunately, security personnel nearby were watching closely and managed to protect the unsuspecting innocent fans from the acts of terrorists.