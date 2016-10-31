8-year prison for pro-Daesh addict

JEDDAH: A Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh declared a citizen guilty of supporting the Daesh terrorist group, accessing blocked websites of the Daesh organization on YouTube, and calling soldiers in the southern border polytheists.

The court also found the accused guilty of attempting to murder his brother by stabbing him and threatening another brother, and of using hashish, alcohol, and methamphetamine tablets.

The defendant was sentenced to 80 lashes at once for drug abuse and eight years in prison for the other charges in addition to a travel ban for a similar period.