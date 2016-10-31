Michel Aoun: Lebanon’s popular yet divisive new president

Former army commander Michel Aoun, second left, reviews an honor guard at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, on Monday after he was elected in Parliament as president of Lebanon. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Former army commander Michel Aoun, second left, reviews an honor guard at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, on Monday after he was elected in Parliament as president of Lebanon. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
BAZWAYA Iraq Iraqi special forces advanced on the Daesh held city of Mosul from the east on...
BEIRUT Lebanon s parliament on Monday elected Michel Aoun an 81 year old former army commander...
ALEPPO Syria s regime and rebels were locked in fierce fighting Sunday on Aleppo s western edges...
ISTANBUL Turkey said it had dismissed a further 10 000 civil servants and closed 15 more media...
TEHRAN Iran s justice minister has said the country should execute fewer people and revise its...
DUBAI Bahrain s main Shiite opposition group has appealed against a court ruling that it should...
BENGHAZI Libya A prominent anti corruption activist was one of four people killed in an explosion...
JEDDAH Thursday s ballistic missile launch by Yemen s Houthi militias toward Makkah has been...
JEDDAH Egypt s Foreign Minister has protested remarks by Iyad Madani chief of the Organization of...
BEIRUT Syrian government forces launched a counteroffensive Saturday under the cover of...
JERUSALEM Israel apologized on Saturday after a deputy minister said an earthquake in Italy was...
WASHINGTON Iraqi forces are halting their advance on the Daesh group s last urban stronghold of...
CAIRO An Egyptian court sentenced two Muslim Brotherhood MB supporters on Saturday to life in...
SANAA Yemen Yemen s president in exile has turned down a UN peace deal aimed at ending the...
ADEN Yemen Guards thwarted a suicide attack on the Yemeni central bank on Saturday opening fire...
IRBIL Iraq State sanctioned Shiite militias launched an assault on the Daesh group west of the...
BEIRUT Michel Aoun Lebanon s strong willed Christian leader has waited more than three decades...
JEDDAH A Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh declared a citizen guilty of supporting the Daesh...
NEW DELHI Hundreds of Muslims in eastern Bangladesh angry about a social media post launched a...
ISLAMABAD A Pakistani court on Monday granted opposition politician Imran Khan permission to hold...
BAZWAYA Iraq Iraqi special forces advanced on the Daesh held city of Mosul from the east on...
NEW YORK General Electric and Baker Hughes are combining their oil and gas businesses to create a...
BEIRUT Lebanon s parliament on Monday elected Michel Aoun an 81 year old former army commander...
WASHINGTON The FBI has obtained a warrant to begin reviewing newly discovered e mails that may be...
JEDDAH A week as the saying goes is a long time in politics That is how US based journalist and...
JEDDAH The net income of Saudi listed companies declined 2 1 percent year on year in the third...
WASHINGTON On Jan 20 2017 Barack Obama s successor will take the oath of office on the Capitol...
WASHINGTON Donald Trump believes he will score a tremendous victory on Nov 8 If he does the...
Saudi Arabia won more than just a World Cup qualifier on Oct 11 2016 According to the information...
ALEPPO Syria s regime and rebels were locked in fierce fighting Sunday on Aleppo s western edges...
WASHINGTON Donald Trump is notoriously a one man show Asked in March who he consults with on...
The Pearl Initiative and United Nations Global Compact s second regional forum on Sustainability...