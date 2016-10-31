Hoodwinking the masses

This is with reference to the article “Hobson’s choice in US elections” (Oct. 28) by Aijaz Zaka Syed.

He has written a telling article clearly expressing the fears and apprehensions of many. Curiously, the situation is uncannily like the one Indians had when they went to the polls caught between three equally reprehensible candidates: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal.

If one has lived long enough, one knows that elections are only there to dupe the public. The candidates, their campaigns and the campaign trails are all marked beforehand. No sooner has one leader been elected, than preparations begin for the next elections. It is a never-ending saga. The new leader does nothing to upset the status quo. A poignant case is that of US President Barack Obama whose rise to presidency swayed the hearts of millions around the globe. The black community stood in rapt attention as he made his first inaugural speech as president while the rest of us wept tears of joy. And what did he do? During his reign, there were record sales of weapons. Deadly wars happened, which continue to destroy the lives of millions of innocents.

The Palestinians’ situation is as bad as ever with no cessation of Israeli settlements in occupied territories. The situation in the Gulf region has become shaky. But nothing has happened, and nothing will. Whether it is Clinton or Trump, the elements who deicide who will become the president will triumph. The rest is a show for public display and to appease the masses. — Ozma Siddiqui, Jeddah