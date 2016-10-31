Saudi secretary-general of Organization of Islamic Cooperation resigns

JEDDAH A Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh declared a citizen guilty of supporting the Daesh...
RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman held wide ranging talks with Argentine Vice...
RIYADH A pair of Sudanese conjoined twins was separated Saturday in 11 hours of surgery instead...
JEDDAH Saudi schools received medals of honor from the National Aeronautics and Space...
JEDDAH A police officer was martyred and another one was wounded Sunday morning in Qatif hit by...
JEDDAH Saudi authorities announced Sunday they foiled terrorist attacks targeting a number of...
JEDDAH Terrorist organizations and Daesh followers had planned to target Saudi and UAE football...
JEDDAH Saudi authorities are not ruling out a nexus between the terrorist groups in Yemen and...
JEDDAH Gunmen killed a police officer and wounded another in a drive by shooting in the eastern...
RIYADH In a major move to ramp up efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis Federica Mogherini...
RIYADH The Houthi statement on Saturday that its missile was aimed at the King Abdul Aziz...
RIYADH Argentine Vice President Marta Gabriela Michetti who arrived in the Saudi capital on...
JEDDAH International experts discussed the development of Kingdom s maritime sector at the 12th...
RIYADH Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al Haqabani has called for the consolidated...
RIYADH According to recent bilateral discussions between the two countries Indonesia is keen to...
SARAJEVO Saudi and Bosnian social media experts confirmed the record high social media use in...