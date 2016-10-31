  • Search form

  • Saudi secretary-general of Organization of Islamic Cooperation resigns

Saudi Arabia

ARAB NEWS |
JEDDAH: The Secretary-General of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation resigned from his post on Monday due to health reasons, according to a statement from the organization.  
“Secretary-General Iyad Madani has resigned for health reasons,” said the statement.
Madani’s resignation comes days after he apologized for a light-hearted joke about Egypt’s President El-Sissi, leading to the country’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry to say that Egypt will be "reviewing its position toward the secretariat of the organization."
In a statement to Arab News on Sunday, Madani said his remarks at the education ministers’ conference in Tunis "were only based on a sense of humor and were by no means intended to be offensive to the Egyptian leadership represented by President El-Sisi," whom Madani holds “in utmost respect and appreciation as a great Arab leader of a great Arab country, which occupies an important position in the hearts of all Arabs and Muslims, and a great nation with a remarkable history and civilization.”  

